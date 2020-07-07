Vodacom Tanzania: Send money to Tanzania from anywhere around the World

Over 200 countries can send and receive money via Vodacom’s Tanzania M-Pesa.

The mobile Money services continues to drive economic growth and financial inclusion in Africa.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – EQS Newswire – 7 July 2020 – Tanzania’s leading mobile money service provider – Vodacom M-Pesa – has announced the expansion of its International Money Transfer service portfolio. Vodacom customers will now have the option and ability to easily transfer and receive funds from individuals across more than 200 countries worldwide.

Download Image: Assistant Manager, Oversight and Policy at Directorate of National Payment Systems from Bank of Tanzania, Albert Cesari (centre), in a group photo with Vodacom Tanzania Executive Committee members including WorldRemit Tanzania Country Director Cynthia Ponera (second left) during International day of family remittances event held in Dar es Salaam

This was said recently at an international day of family remittances event held in Dar es Salaam where stakeholders met to deliberate on the future of International Remittance post COVID 19.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the same, Assistant Manager, Oversight and Policy at Directorate of National Payment Systems from Bank of Tanzania (BOT) Albert Cezari said the national bank has increased limits on digital transactions and reviewed balances of mobile wallets in a bid to provide relief and ensure continuity of services as part of measures taken amidst COVID-19.

On his part, Vodacom Tanzania PLC Managing Director Mr. Hisham Hendi, said that international remittances make possible people and small businesses to stay connected irrespective of geography. He further pointed out that international remittances continue to transform the lives of thousands of Tanzanians through facilitating payments in education, health, and various business segments which is why Vodacom M-Pesa has aimed to continue providing a platform for Tanzanian diaspora to effectively participate in socio-economic activities which will contribute to the overall development of the country.

“We pride ourselves for being enablers in the payment system by facilitating cross border trade within the region for the efficient and seamless sending and receiving of funds, from anywhere around the globe through M-Pesa International Money Transfer Service.’ He said.

Vodacom M-Pesa has broadened its portfolio of partnerships and countries over the past few months to widen its Money transfer service worldwide. At the global stage, partners include MoneyGram, WorldRemit, Remitly and JubaExpress, all of whom enable customers to receive money from over 200 countries across the World directly into their M-Pesa wallet.

Pan African partnerships include Safaricom, MTN, EcoCash and Mama Money, which enable customers to send or receive money from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Burundi and South Africa.

‘With such a huge portfolio of international Money transfer partners, the world is a village with M-Pesa. We thank our customers for their patronage and we remain committed to deliver on our vision to lead Tanzania into the digital age and change lives through technology” He concluded.

Peter De Caluwe, CEO- Thunes praised the move saying such partnerships and innovations support the true African spirit because African countries have always been connected through daily movement of people, goods and services. International Money Transfer services are critical to the African economies as they facilitate inflow of foreign currency into these countries which has a direct bearing on the social and economic welfare of Africans”.

“Whilst the importance of mobile payments to financial inclusion in developing markets cannot be overstressed, the M-Pesa IMT service goes an extra mile by allowing previously excluded to send and receive money across borders affordably. Thus our partnership with Vodacom M-Pesa aims at increasing the reach of international money transfers’.

According to World Bank Figures, Tanzania recent remittances stood at $430 million, an increase of $25 million from 2019. The sum represents 0.8 percent of the country’s GDP.

About Vodacom Tanzania:

Vodacom Tanzania Plc is the country’s leading mobile operator and mobile financial services provider. We provide a wide range of communication services for consumers and enterprise – including voice, data and messaging, video, cloud and hosting, mobile solutions and financial services – to over 15 million customers. Vodacom Tanzania Plc and its subsidiary companies are part of the Vodacom Group registered in South Africa, which is in turn, owned by Vodacom Group Plc of the United Kingdom. It has been registered on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) with registration number ISIN: TZ1886102715 Stock name: VODA.

For further information, please visit our website: www.vodacom.co.tz

About Vodacom M-Pesa Tanzania





Vodacom M-Pesa is Tanzania’s largest mobile financial service introduced by Vodacom Tanzania PLC in 2008. Now GSMA certified and with over 10 million customers, M-Pesa has significantly contributed towards financial inclusion and economic activity in the country. Customers deposit and withdraw money from their M-Pesa wallets through over 200,000 agents across the country. The M-Pesa ecosystem connects businesses, banks and government agencies making digital payments possible.

To date, M-Pesa continues to be the market leader in mobile financial services, rolling out innovative services such as savings & Loans, Virtual Debit cards, Overdraft services, Group savings, E-payments and many more, which address the real needs of Tanzanian thereby enhancing financial inclusion and deepening.