What Legal Requirements Are Needed For A Small Business?

When you start a new business venture, entrepreneurs should make sure that they’re complying with all the legal obligations of running a small business. There are a range of legal requirements for new businesses and startups, including financial regulations, tax obligations, and employment laws. Make sure your new company complies with all its legal responsibilities so you can get back to focusing on growing your business.

What Are The Legal Requirements For Starting A Business?

You might have a fantastic idea for a new business, but in order to get your startup off the ground, you first have to make sure you comply with all the legal requirements for starting a business. Here is an easy-to-follow guide for starting your business legally. You can also use services from experts like LEI Kart.

Create an LLC or Corporation

The first legal requirement that you will need to meet as a new business owner is to choose the structure of your company. You can choose between forming an LLC or a corporation. There are advantages and disadvantages to both options, so do your research before you choose a structure for your startup.

LLC. An LLC or Limited Liability Company protects you from personal liability under most circumstances. This means that if your business is sued or declared bankrupt, your personal assets including your home and car, won’t be at risk. With an LLC, you will file your business income as part of your personal income taxes, but you need to pay self-employment tax.

Corporation. A corporation, or C corp, is a company that is legally a separate entity from its owner or owners. Corporations offer the greatest level of protection from liability out of all business structures, but they are more expensive and complicated to form. Corporations file separate income taxes on their profits.

Register Your Business Name

Once you have decided on a business structure, you will need to register your business name. Choose a name that reflects your brand and make sure it hasn’t been claimed already. You can then choose to register your business. There are four ways to register a business, each with its own purpose:

An entity name. This legally protects your business at a state level

A trademark. This legally protects your business at a federal level

A DBA (Doing Business As). This doesn’t offer legal protection, but might be needed, depending on your location and business structure

A domain name. This claims your business’s web address

Apply For A Federal Tax ID Number

Your federal tax identification number is known as an Employer Identification Number (EIN) and allows you to legally hire employees, pay federal taxes, apply for business licenses, and open a business bank account. You can apply for an EIN easily through the IRS website. Your business will need an EIN if you plan on doing any of the following things:

Hiring and paying employees

Filing employer tax returns

Operating as a corporation

Using a tax-deferred pension plan

