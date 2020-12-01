“What’s Your Story?” video contest invites individuals and schools to share personal experience on online safety during the pandemic

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2020 – (;), the leader in cloud security, and Save the Children Hong Kong today announced the first “What’s Your Story?” video contest in Hong Kong. This award-winning, user-generated video competition encourages youth and schools to educate others on great uses of the Internet using an interactive platform to showcase their creative storytelling talents.

First started in the United States in 2010 by Trend Micro’s Internet Safety for Kids & Families program, “What’s Your Story?” comes to Hong Kong for the first time with the full support of the Save the Children Hong Kong. The competition invites schools and individuals in Hong Kong to share personal experiences and suggestions on addressing the question: “How have you kept yourself safe online during the pandemic?” Video submissions will be judged by a panel of experts on their ability to inspire, as well as how effectively contestants have promoted their entries via social media.

“The contest is a unique opportunity for young people to tell us how they can make the Internet a better place,” said Matthew Chan, Business Director at Trend Micro Hong Kong. “‘What’s Your Story?’ celebrates the savviness and creativity of the digital generation and encourages them to start and sustain a positive, online dialogue with their peers.”

“Protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse on the internet is an important priority for us,” said Carol Szeto, CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong. “With the COVID-19 situation, children are inevitably spending more and more time in the virtual world learning and connecting with others, and this poses greater cyber risks to them. We are excited to partner with Trend Micro to roll out the first ‘What’s Your Story?’ contest in Hong Kong, to further raise young people’s awareness of online risks.”

To learn more about the contest details, submit a video, or see the entries, visit http://whatsyourstory.trendmicro.com.hk. Winners will be announced in March 2021.

Trend Micro’s Commitment to the Internet Safety of Kids and Families

To support its vision of making the world safe for exchanging digital information, Trend Micro aspires to make a difference by using its expertise to make the world at large a better place. Trend Micro has made a commitment to make the Internet a great place for young people around the world through its world-wide employee volunteer program, grants and donations to eligible organizations, and partnerships with those who share its vision and mission. For Trend Micro’s free Internet safety tips, tools and advice, visit the Internet Safety for Kids and Families page.

Save the Children Hong Kong’s Commitment to Online Protection for Children

The internet has become an integral part of our lives, but has also exposed children to risks of privacy, sexual exploitation, and abuse. Through educational sessions and our Netizen Academy, a web-based resource centre which offers interactive games, social media guidance and videos, Save the Children Hong Kong helps parents, children and community members learn about online safety and potential cyber risks, to protect children from harm.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world’s most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world www.trendmicro.com.hk.

About Save the Children





Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we have changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. Established in April 2009, Save the Children Hong Kong is part of the Save the Children global movement which is made up of 30 member organisations and operates in almost 120 countries. In Hong Kong and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children — every day and in times of crisis — transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.