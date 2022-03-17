Workato Launches India Subsidiary to Accelerate Global Business Growth

Expansion will be key driver for global growth and new market establishment

BANGALORE, INDIA – Media OutReach – 17 March 2022 – Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, today announced the establishment of its Indian entity to further innovation in automation and integration, and serve rising automation demand in the India market. As the “Make in India” national program gathers pace, Workato intends to be a key solution provider and partner to support Indian enterprises in their digital transformation journey.

Workato raised over $200 million in Series E funding in November last year, increasing its valuation to $5.7 billion. It expects the extraordinary growth momentum to continue as it invests in India’s technology ecosystem, which has a rich talent pool, robust training programs and a strong partner network. Workato’s solutions will enable businesses in the country to seamlessly implement automation of complex workflows, at scale, through a unified low-code platform, allowing organizations to better spend their time on more creative and value-adding priorities.

“Workato is excited to formally enter the India market through our Workato India entity. Workato’s vision is to create a powerful no-code integration and automation platform to enable millions of creators or builders to drive innovation and accelerate transformation for companies globally. We see India, with its vast pool of talent, as being central to achieving this vision.” said Vijay Tella, Workato CEO and Co-founder. “Our team in India is all geared up to address this exciting market opportunity.”

Workato, already a leader in connecting and integrating applications, recently launched the “10,000 Connector Initiative” with its acquisition of India-based RailsData, which specializes in the connectivity of applications, databases, and devices using APIs. As enterprises use thousands of applications, connectivity is critical to achieving automation at scale. Workato will leverage India’s large pool of engineering talent to bolster and establish its connector factory.

Workato plans to significantly grow its India operations, including hiring key leadership and technical roles with Sandeep Menon as the Managing Director of India. Sandeep, a well known industry leader, comes with deep experience of having managed significant growth ventures at IBM and Cognizant, and is plugged into the vibrant new technologies and startup ecosystem in India.

Workato’s India plans include:

● Building a world class engineering center that will attract the best of automation talent

● Setting up a vibrant academic and early stage program to groom talent

● Working with key Indian organizations, leveraging global best practices in automation

● Deepening strategic partnerships with India’s ecosystem of system integrators and technology providers

As an important hub for solution design and global services delivery for many large global system integrators, Workato’s presence in India will deepen its relationship with key partners and their teams.

“India is going through unprecedented change as it recovers from the pandemic,” said Sandeep Menon. “Given that organizations in India are seeking to become globally competitive, driving productivity and efficiency will be crucial, and end-to-end automation solutions will help businesses differentiate, innovate and elevate their digital transformation.”

