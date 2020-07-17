logo
X0PA AI Enrolled In IMDA's SG:D Spark Programme
Asian News by Media-Outreach
X0PA AI Enrolled In IMDA’s SG:D Spark Programme

X0PA AI gains recognition for using AI and data science to make hiring objective

 

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 July 2020 – X0PA AI, a Singapore headquartered startup founded with the mission to make hiring a scientific process through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science and maximize objectivity, efficiencies and scale to hiring process. X0PA AI is proudly enrolled in the SG:D Spark programme, recognizing it as game-changers in the industry. X0PA was recently also recognized by IDC as an AI-automation Innovator 2019 for APAC.

X0PA AI is an AI Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that aims to save significant time and cost in hiring while ensuring accuracy of choices. X0PA AI aims to achieve the highest level of objectivity in hiring, while enhancing retention, loyalty and person to job and organization fit. X0PA combines advanced algorithms, predictive analytics, natural language processing, video assessments and robotic process automation to scale the recruiting process. X0PA is a strategic partner of Microsoft and the company has developed cloud based tools and products to enhance the hiring and selection processes for government, academia and enterprises.

The SG:D Spark Program by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), addresses the key challenges and supports the growth of promising Singapore-based startups through government tools as well as a vibrant, collaborative ecosystem and network. Companies will need to undergo a stringent due diligence process comprising both technical as well as financial, to prove that they are qualified to be a part of the SG:D Spark community.

“We are pleased to have XOPA AI come on board our SG:D Spark programme. We see great potential in their platform where they combined ethical AI and natural language processing to automate and support the hiring process for Government agencies and enterprises”, said Mr Edwin Low, Director of Innovation & Tech Ecosystem, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

Ms Nina Alag Suri, CEO and Co-Founder of XOPA AI comments: “Being enrolled in IMDA’s SG:D Spark programme is a very proud milestone for X0PA. To be recognized as innovators, we will continue down the path of innovation to develop more solutions to keep improving the hiring landscape for businesses and academia. We are excited about the potential that we can achieve through this support by IMDA and the SG:D Spark Community”.

The company recently also closed its Pre-Series A funding round of USD1.5m, part equity and part convertible note.

For more information, visit X0PA’s website at https://x0pa.com/

About XOPA AI

X0PA AI shapes the AI talent management structure of corporate and enterprise-level organisations, education institutes and government organisations, changing the way they think about hiring through digitalized solutions. X0PA is a Singaporean based start-up, with a presence in the United Kingdom, UAE and India.

Arabian Post