Awards submissions more than double previous year in strong indication of the rapidly increasing adoption of online accounting and business solutions by firms throughout the region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 December, 2020 – Xero, the global small business platform, today revealed the winners of the Xero Awards 2020: Asia. The annual Awards recognise the contributions of Xero’s accounting, bookkeeping, and corporate secretarial partners in Asia, as well as their efforts supporting the SME community.

Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director – Asia, Xero said: “The accounting, bookkeeping and corporate secretarial industry plays a critical role helping SMEs transform the way they do business, enabling them to become more resilient, agile and competitive over what has been an incredibly challenging and uncertain year.”

“With Awards submissions this year more than double the number received last year, I can confidently say that the ever growing adoption and value perception of online accounting has played a significant role in furthering that cause and reaping important wins for firms and their clients.”

“The Xero Awards 2020: Asia celebrates the beautiful work and the impact our partners have had on small business success and the global small business economy. This year’s winners have demonstrated excellence in many areas but most notably leading the way in innovation and demonstrating how Xero and the Xero ecosystem have driven value for their customers. Leveraging cloud solutions, they have established a stronger value proposition and competitive edge over their peers, and built a foundation to support long-term growth and success. Congratulations to all of our winners!”

For each of the two award categories — Accounting Partner of the Year and Emerging Partner of the Year, one winner was selected in each of the following four regions:

Singapore

Hong Kong

Malaysia

broader Asia (excluding Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia)





Xero Award 2020: Asia winners:

Accounting Partner of the Year — Singapore

Osome

Emerging Accounting Partner of the Year — Singapore

Hawksford Singapore

Accounting Partner of the Year — Hong Kong

Linkers CPA Limited

Emerging Accounting Partner of the Year — Hong Kong

CLG Group

Accounting Partner of the Year — Malaysia

GA Hive Sdn Bhd

Emerging Accounting Partner of the Year — Malaysia

WeCorporate Global Consultancy Sdn Bhd

Accounting Partner of the Year — Asia (ex. Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia)

BukuBuku

Emerging Accounting Partner of the Year — Asia (ex. Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia)

weConnect

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with 2.45 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 800 third-party apps and 200 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.