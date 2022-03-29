Youth dominate pre-owned car customers

Arabian Post Staff

Out of the UAE consumers who prefer to buy pre-owned cars online, around 55% fall within the 18-34 age group, according to a recent study commissioned by CARS24 in association with YouGov.

As per the study, 28% of the respondents mentioned that they would prefer to buy a pre-owned car online, around 43% mentioned that they would prefer to buy it from a showroom, 19% of them would prefer to buy it from private sellers, whereas 10% had no specific preference. As per the study 30% of UAE Nationals, 34% of Arab expats, 27% Asian expats, 22% of Western expats preferred to buy a car online. Preference of Arab expats in terms of buying the cars online exceeded by 2% as compared to buying a pre-owned car from a dealership which stood at 32%.

Furthermore, 31% of males and 21% of females are expected to buy a pre-owned car online. In terms of the trend within the income categories and their preference for buying a pre-owned car online 26% of the people within the income group of up to AED5000, 30% of the people within AED5001-AED10000, 34% of the people from AED10001 to AED20,000, 25% of the respondents within AED20001 – AED40,000 and 44% of the people within the AED40,000 plus income category preferred to buy a pre-owned car online.

Also out of the people surveyed, close to 64% of the respondents are looking at owning a pre-owned car in 2022. Out of this 69% of males and 54% of female respondents are planning to own a pre-owned car this year. Around 71% of the people within the AED20,001-40,000 category are likely to buy a pre-owned car whereas closer to 80% of people surveyed are likely to go for a pre-owned car within the AED40,000 plus income category. With regard to the respondents across the 7 emirates, 63% – 65% are likely to buy a pre-owned car in 2022.

