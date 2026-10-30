10 CENTS CAPITAL Completes US$20 Million Financing and Sets Out a Phased Deployment Plan

The capital will be deployed in stages across three new business lines, beginning in Brazil.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – 10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN. BHD. (“10 CENTS CAPITAL”) has completed US$20 million in financing. With the capital, the well-known Malaysian investment holding company is adding three business lines of its own to its investment activities and will deploy the funds in phases, starting in Brazil.

John Lee, Head of International Markets, 10 CENTS CAPITAL.

How the capital will be deployed

The three new lines are AI business applications, global multilingual marketing and cross-border B2B trade. Part of the capital will build the technology and service base, including AI tools for customer research, marketing content and localisation, and the service model the business will run on. Another part will support cross-border B2B operations: research, information management and enquiry handling.

The remainder is set aside for market development, beginning with market entry in Brazil, the plan’s first market. Local operations there will be handled by its Brazil operating brand, VIVAMOMENTO.

Strategic rationale

Since 2022, 10 CENTS CAPITAL has backed companies across digital technology, e-commerce, consumer services and enterprise services. The three new lines extend that experience into businesses the company builds and runs itself, in areas it already knows well. Funding technology, service and market development together gives each line a complete foundation from the outset, instead of one assembled piece by piece.

“Completing this financing opens a new chapter for our company,” said 10 CENTS CAPITAL Director Peter LIEW. “We will deploy the capital with discipline, one stage at a time, so that each new business stands on a base strong enough to carry the next.”

Outlook

Deployment will proceed in phases, starting in Brazil, with further markets to follow as the new business develops. 10 CENTS CAPITAL will report progress at tencentscapital.com/news, and business and media enquiries are welcome via the contact page.

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 10 CENTS CAPITAL

10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN. BHD. (Registration No. 202201025952 (1471649-V)) is a well-known Malaysian investment holding company incorporated on 18 July 2022. Focused on business growth and long-term value, it works with companies through capital investment, strategic support and resource connections across four areas: digital technology, e-commerce, consumer services and enterprise services. Company news: tencentscapital.com/news.