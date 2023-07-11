5G Team Taiwan Debuts With Success at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023

Demonstrating Leading Innovations in 5G Technologies and Deepening Exchanges Between Taiwan and Japan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – Under the support and guidance of the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the Institute of Information Industry (III) led a handful of Taiwanese leading 5G companies including Askey Computer Corp. (ASKEY), LITE-ON Technology Corp. (LITEON), Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), REIGN Technology Corporation (G REIGNS) in participation of COMNEXT Tokyo 2023 exhibition from June 28th to 30th. The event not only showcased the leading capabilities of Taiwan’s 5G network system solutions, but also created a new opportunity for technical exchanges and cooperation between Taiwanese and Japanese industries.

At the beginning of this year, a GSM Association (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, GSMA) report predicted that the number of 5G connections will grow to 1.5 billion in 2023, eventually reaching 2 billion by the end of 2025, with more than 30 countries/regions carrying out technological innovation and cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

With successive 5G network deployment, the number of connections is expected to double within two years. In response to this business opportunity, the IDB and the III organized the ‘5G Team Taiwan National Pavilion’ (5G TEAM TAIWAN) at the 2023 COMNEXT exhibition, expressing its value in the global 5G supply chain, where Taiwan is a reliable partner for international operators to engage with in next generation 5G deployments. Its participation has received considerable attention from international media including, Dempa, ASCII.jp, ZDNet Japan, and others, while also attracting about 160 potential customers.

The Taiwan Team Showcased Flexible, High-Performance 5G O-RAN Solutions

The 5G private network solutions exhibited by ASKEY can directly accelerate 5G AI+IoT integration in smart factories; for example, a smart manufacturing site can adopt ASKEY 5G devices, allowing data collection by autonomous mobile robots (AMR), for operators to perform real-time collaboration and remote maintenance, maximizing factory efficiency and capacity.

LITEON displayed its latest FlexFi Sub-6 and FlexFi Sub-6 O-RU small cell base stations that can be deployed directly on walls or ceilings, as well as ultra-low power FlexFi AIO & Femtocell micro base stations with 5G SA FR1.

Quanta Cloud Technology showcased its latest QuantaEdge server system that offers new 4th Generation Intel Xeon® Scalable processors with vRAN Boost technology and supports single-site and multi-site deployments with QCT’s end-to-end private network OmniPOD Enterprise 5G solution.

The G REIGINS 5G private network provides a highly reliable and flexible system for private 5G network applications and deployments. It offers both high-power outdoor stations and low-power indoor stations and provides advanced QoS and packet-scheduling technologies that ensure end-user performance meets requirements.

Taiwan and Japan Deepen Exchanges and Cooperation in Next-Generation Communication Technologies

Taiwan and Japan are inseparable strategic partners in the information and communication industry. In order to promote growth of Taiwan’s day-to-day technical exchanges, the IDB and the III gave special attention to the prospects of the next-generation communication industry between the two countries prior to the exhibition. During the event seminar, esteemed Japan colleagues shared their local 5G development status and insights of future trends. Meanwhile, Taiwanese manufacturers exhibited at COMNEXT displayed their latest 5G/O-RAN technologies and application solutions, while partnering with Japanese companies to create 5G open networks that can build a vibrant ecosystem. The seminar attracted more than 200 international industry professionals participating in the grand event.

At COMNEXT Tokyo 2023, Taiwanese manufacturers showcased their leading 5G application technologies. The event allowed the world to see the importance of Taiwanese innovations and products in the information and communication supply chain, and comprehensively demonstrated its value as the most important place for international players to engage with when considering 5G smart solutions.

Hashtag: #InstituteforInformationIndustry

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Industry Development Bureau, Taiwan

The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) is an administrative agency of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan. IDB serves the role to formulate industrial policies, and to oversee various industries including metal & mechanical, information technology, consumer goods & chemical, knowledge services, as well as sustainable development in Taiwan.

About Institute for Information Industry, Taiwan

The Institute for Information Industry (III) has contributed to pioneering research and development in information and communication technology, the deepening and broadening of information applications, training and educational activities, and national technological infrastructure deployment. As The Digital Transformation Enabler, its objective is to promote information communication technology innovation and applications in Taiwan, and to assist in the development of the digital economy.