68 Per Cent Of Americans Disapprove Trump, Says Latest Pew Research Survey

By T N Ashok

NEW YORK: With three weeks to go before America’s November 3 midterm elections, President Donald Trump faces a political test that could reshape the final two years of his presidency. Falling approval ratings, persistent economic anxiety, an increasingly unpopular war with Iran and uncertainty over Republican candidates have created a difficult environment for the White House.

Yet a Democratic victory is far from assured: electoral geography, campaign financing and the resilience of Trump’s political base could still protect Republican control of Congress.

The stakes extend beyond the immediate contest. If Democrats capture either chamber, Trump’s ability to advance legislation, confirm appointments and pursue his domestic agenda will be curtailed. The election is rapidly becoming a judgment on whether his promise to put America first is delivering the security and prosperity voters expected.

The most striking warning comes from public opinion. A Pew Research Center survey conducted September 28–October 4, and published October 8, found that just 30% of Americans approved of Trump’s performance, while 68% disapproved. His approval rating had fallen to its lowest point of his second term. Only 67% of those who voted for him in 2024 still approved of his performance, down from 95% early in his second term. The figures suggest that dissatisfaction has extended beyond his political opponents.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll reported October 5 put Trump’s approval at 32%, also a record low in his political career according to the poll’s findings. The two surveys differ in methodology and timing, but point in the same direction: the president is entering the final stretch with weakened public support.

Approval ratings alone do not predict election results. Midterm contests depend on turnout, candidates and local issues. Nevertheless, when a president becomes a liability rather than an asset, congressional candidates from his party must decide how closely to associate themselves with him.

For voters, the immediate concern is increasingly economic. Pew found that 84% of registered voters regarded the economy as very important to their midterm vote, making it the leading issue for both Republican and Democratic supporters. Healthcare ranked next among the major concerns, while the future of democracy, education and immigration also featured prominently.

The political difficulty for Trump is that voters judge economic performance not simply through headline growth figures or market valuations, but through household budgets. Food, energy, housing and healthcare costs shape how families experience the economy. When prices remain burdensome, claims of national prosperity can fail to translate into political confidence.

The administration has presented trade pressure as a means of protecting American industry and strengthening the country’s bargaining position. Critics argue that import costs can be passed on to businesses and consumers. The precise effect varies by product and supply chain, but voters are likely to judge the policy by its tangible results rather than its strategic rationale.

The war with Iran has intensified this economic vulnerability, particularly through energy prices. Trump’s political problem is therefore not just whether the economy is growing, but whether households believe his decisions are making their lives more affordable.

The seven-month-old conflict with Iran has emerged as a major complication for the president. An Associated Press report published October 10 described a stalemate in which Washington has imposed sanctions and a naval blockade, while Tehran has resisted American demands and remained unwilling to accept a settlement without concessions.

Trump has alternated between declaring that the United States is winning and threatening further military action. He has also said there would be no American attacks before November 3. The conflict’s effect on fuel prices and inflation has made it difficult to separate foreign policy from the domestic campaign.

An AP-NORC poll cited by the media found that 69% of Americans believed the war had not been worth fighting, while only 28% approved of Trump’s handling of Iran. Some Republican candidates have sought to distance themselves from the conflict, reflecting concern that voters may punish the party for a costly and unresolved military engagement.

The strategic consequences remain uncertain. Military pressure may weaken Iran’s capabilities, but it has not yet produced a settlement acceptable to both sides. The administration must balance its security objectives against economic disruption and the possibility of renewed fighting.

Trump insists that the election calendar will not determine his decisions. Politically, however, every further escalation risks deepening public anxiety before voters deliver their verdict.

Immigration remains one of Trump’s strongest political themes. His supporters view tougher enforcement and border controls as central promises of his presidency. Pew’s research found that immigration remained particularly important to Republican voters: 72% said it was very important to their congressional vote, compared with 53% of Democratic supporters.

Yet the issue is no longer an uncomplicated electoral advantage. The Reuters/Ipsos findings reported October 5 indicated that Trump’s approval among Hispanic Americans had fallen to 24%. Among Hispanic registered voters, 52% said they intended to vote Democratic, compared with 26% for Republicans.

That shift matters because Trump’s 2024 gains among Hispanic voters helped broaden the Republican coalition. Whether those voters return to the party, remain dissatisfied or divide their votes across different contests could influence competitive races.

The figures should not be read as evidence that Hispanic voters form a single political bloc. Their priorities vary, as do their views on immigration, employment, prices and foreign policy. But the polling suggests that the administration cannot assume its previous electoral gains will automatically endure.

Democrats have reasons for optimism, but the electoral map remains challenging. In an October 12 analysis, researchers reported that only about 40 to 50 of the House’s 435 seats were genuinely competitive. Analysts expected Democrats to have a plausible path to a narrow House majority, potentially leaving them with a margin of just five to 20 seats. Current strength 218-214 Republican majority. A 4 seat win would reverse the figure in favour of Demos. A 20 seat victory would substantially alter the picture of strength to 234 to 198.

The Senate presents a harder calculation. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure a 51–49 majority. (Current 53-47 Republican Majority). Several of their best opportunities lie in states Trump carried comfortably in 2024, making the contest more difficult than a national swing alone might suggest.

Republicans also retain substantial financial advantages. Researchers have cited federal campaign-finance filings showing approximately $614 million in cash held by Republican national committees and allied congressional political action committees, against $392 million for their Democratic counterparts. Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC held an additional $416 million at the beginning of September.

Money cannot guarantee victory, but it can fund advertising, ground operations and late interventions in close races. Democrats must also convert enthusiasm into turnout, particularly among younger and other constituencies that historically participate less consistently in midterms.

The November election will test more. (IPA Service)

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