India Politics
AAP to move EC against BJP’s derogatory campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the BJP of running a ”derogatory and misleading” campaign on social media against its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it will submit a complaint to the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said they have written to the EC seeking a meeting so that a party delegation can submit the complaint.

The development comes a day after the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks made by the party against the prime minister on AAP’s social media handle and asked him to respond to the charge of poll code violation by November 16.

Chadha on Wednesday alleged, ”The BJP has been running a misleading, defamatory campaign against Kejriwal. The Delhi BJP’s handle on X shared a post on November 5 and it was also posted by the party’s official handles in the election-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.” This is a violation of the model code of conduct, he alleged.

