Abu Dhabi court holds NMC executives liable for fraud

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

An Abu Dhabi court has found NMC Healthcare founder BR Shetty and former chief executive Prasanth Manghat liable for fraudulent and wrongful trading, setting $5.397 billion as the starting point for assessing their financial responsibility.

Justice Sir Andrew Smith delivered the judgment on November 5 in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court of First Instance, finding that both men knowingly participated in fraudulent business activities that concealed the healthcare group’s financial position before its collapse in 2020.

The $5.397 billion figure, equivalent to approximately Dh19.82 billion, is not a final damages award. The court will determine the contributions payable by each defendant after considering further submissions. Interest, costs and other outstanding issues will also be addressed at a subsequent hearing.

The ruling followed proceedings brought by NMC Healthcare Limited, NMC Holding Limited and their joint administrators. The court found that the group’s businesses had been conducted fraudulently and that both defendants were responsible under provisions of the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s insolvency regulations.

The judgment identified a scheme involving the diversion of company assets, undisclosed borrowing and financial arrangements that obscured NMC’s liabilities. The underlying fraud covered the period from April 2012 until April 9, 2020, when the group’s London-listed parent entered administration.

Justice Smith concluded that Shetty and Manghat were knowingly involved in fraudulent trading from April 30, 2012, through the end of the period examined. The court also found grounds for liability for wrongful trading, separately from its findings of deliberate fraud.

A significant element involved purported supplier transactions used to obtain financing. Suppliers issued invoices for goods or services that were not intended to be delivered, enabling banks to advance funds against transactions that did not reflect genuine commercial activity. The arrangements helped conceal borrowing from those examining the group’s accounts.

The court rejected Shetty’s contention that he had been deceived by other senior executives and was himself a victim of the misconduct. It found that he had participated dishonestly in the diversion of company funds and had received substantial transfers from businesses within the group.

The proceedings examined transfers amounting to approximately Dh4.18 billion into Shetty’s personal bank accounts. After accounting for payments back to the group, the net amount was estimated at about Dh2.6 billion. The court also considered payments channelled indirectly through associated entities.

Manghat’s defence that he lacked sufficient control over NMC’s financial affairs was likewise rejected. The judge found that the former chief executive knowingly facilitated improper transfers benefiting Shetty, himself and others, and had participated in concealing the group’s actual financial position.

A separate action brought by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank against Manghat also succeeded. The court found him liable under provisions of the UAE Civil Code and the Commercial Companies Law, accepting claims arising from the bank’s lending exposure to the healthcare group.

The bank’s established claims included approximately $1.022 billion in outstanding liabilities and $168.99 million in lost profits. Those figures remain subject to applicable adjustments and credits for recoveries, with the final financial consequences to be settled through the court’s further orders.

The judgment distinguished the administrators’ insolvency claims from the bank’s separate civil action. The administrators sought contributions to restore assets available to the insolvent companies, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank pursued compensation for its own losses. Although both proceedings arose from the same underlying misconduct, the court must account for any overlap when framing enforceable orders. Its findings establish liability, but leave the precise allocation of payments between the two defendants unresolved until the next stage of the proceedings.

The administrators’ claims against Bank of Baroda, another defendant in the proceedings, were discontinued following a settlement reached during the trial. The court made no finding against the bank or its former managing director concerning allegations raised in the case.

The judgment follows the collapse of a group whose financial statements had failed to disclose billions of dollars in borrowings. NMC’s parent entered administration in England in April 2020, while NMC Healthcare, NMC Holding and 34 related companies entered administration under Abu Dhabi Global Market jurisdiction that September.

The court directed the parties to address the terms of the orders and outstanding questions at a further hearing, including provisions to prevent double recovery across overlapping claims. The administrators and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank are expected to submit proposed orders for the judge’s consideration.