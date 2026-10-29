Abu Dhabi judiciary secures four international Stevie honours

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has secured four awards at the 23rd International Business Awards 2026, including one gold and three silver distinctions, recognising its performance in judicial administration, institutional governance and public service innovation.

The department received the Gold Stevie Award in the Large Legal Organisations category, alongside Silver Stevie Awards for Innovation in Public Administration and Governance, Operational Excellence, and Large Non-Profit or Government Organisations. The results were confirmed at the international awards ceremony held in Paris on 28 October.

The recognition places Abu Dhabi’s judicial administration among organisations honoured for institutional performance and innovation. The awards covered different aspects of the department’s operations, ranging from legal service delivery and administrative management to technological development and organisational effectiveness.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, attributed the achievement to the leadership’s vision and the department’s commitment to developing judicial services. He emphasised innovation, operational efficiency and responsiveness to community requirements as priorities supporting Abu Dhabi’s development and competitiveness.

The gold award recognised a submission entitled Agile Justice: The Abu Dhabi Model for Legal Innovation. It was presented under the competition’s category for large legal organisations, which assesses institutional achievements within the legal sector.

The department’s silver award for public administration and governance innovation recognised an entry examining artificial intelligence, agile administration and social impact within Abu Dhabi’s judicial governance framework. The category evaluates approaches to improving public administration and the effectiveness of government institutions.

Another silver distinction, awarded for operational excellence, acknowledged the department’s submission on digital justice governance and institutional innovation. This category focuses on organisational performance, management practices and improvements to operational processes.

The fourth award, under the large government and non-profit organisations category, recognised institutional excellence in public service and the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s judicial system. The entry addressed the department’s wider administrative development rather than an individual judicial initiative.

The four distinctions reflect separate assessments of the department’s institutional submissions. They do not represent an independent audit of judicial outcomes, although the awards recognise the organisational achievements presented to the competition’s judging panels.

ADJD has been developing its judicial and administrative systems with an emphasis on digital services, institutional efficiency and accessibility. Its approach involves using technology to support court operations, improve administrative procedures and make services more convenient for individuals and businesses.

The department’s stated priorities also include maintaining the quality of judicial services while responding to changing expectations among court users. Digital transformation forms part of these efforts, alongside improvements to governance arrangements and internal operational processes.

Al Abri said the recognition reflected continuing efforts to improve institutional performance and deliver judicial services aligned with community needs. He linked those efforts to the department’s broader responsibility for supporting an effective judicial environment in Abu Dhabi.

The 2026 International Business Awards attracted more than 3,800 nominations from organisations across 78 countries and territories. More than 210 professionals participated in the evaluation process through 11 specialised judging committees over approximately three months.

Winners were determined through assessments of nominations submitted across multiple categories. Gold, silver and bronze distinctions were awarded according to the judges’ evaluations, allowing organisations from different sectors and countries to compete within designated classifications.

The competition announced its principal award winners on 12 August, ahead of the Paris ceremony. The October event brought together representatives of organisations recognised for achievements spanning business management, government administration, technology, customer service and other institutional functions.

Other UAE organisations also featured among the winners. Abu Dhabi Customs received recognition in several categories, including digital transformation excellence, while government entities from Dubai and other emirates were represented across the competition’s public administration and organisational categories.

The awards programme includes categories for both commercial enterprises and public institutions, enabling government departments to submit initiatives for evaluation alongside organisations operating in other fields. Entries are assessed within their respective categories rather than against every participating organisation.

The Stevie Awards were established in 2002 to recognise achievements by organisations, executives and professionals. The International Business Awards form one of several competitions administered under the Stevie programme, with participation open to organisations worldwide.

The 2026 ceremony took place at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse, where representatives of participating organisations gathered for the presentation of awards. ADJD was among the institutions listed by the organisers as represented at the event.