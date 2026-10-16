Abu Dhabi media group disputes Ofcom Telegraph findings

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments (IMI) has rejected a British regulatory assessment of its abandoned Telegraph takeover bid, accusing Ofcom of flawed reasoning and disregarding evidence about its editorial independence.

The company challenged the media regulator’s methodology on Friday after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy published previously withheld findings examining the proposed acquisition of Telegraph Media Group by RedBird IMI, a joint venture involving IMI and US investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.

Ofcom concluded that the proposed transaction could operate against the public interest by threatening freedom of expression and the accurate presentation of news. Its assessment raised concerns about the ownership structure and potential influence over the newspaper group’s editorial operations.

IMI disputed those conclusions, maintaining that the regulator relied on assumptions about the United Arab Emirates rather than examining the company’s commercial operations and established record.

The company said Ofcom had acknowledged that it was unnecessary to rely on information concerning the reported past behaviour of businesses associated with IMI when reaching its assessment.

IMI argued that this approach undermined the credibility of an investigation intended to determine whether the proposed acquisition posed identifiable risks to British newspapers.

The company accused Ofcom of applying an arbitrary and biased assessment that conflated the interests of a privately operated media business with the conduct of a sovereign government.

IMI also rejected suggestions that it had interfered with editorial decisions at its existing media organisations or intended to exercise such influence over The Telegraph.

Its portfolio includes The National and Sky News Arabia, which the company cited while defending its record of editorial independence.

IMI maintained that Ofcom had failed to give sufficient consideration to legally binding commitments designed to protect The Telegraph’s editorial autonomy.

Those proposed safeguards included an independent editorial trust empowered to veto decisions concerning the appointment or removal of the newspaper’s editor-in-chief.

The company argued that these arrangements would have established enforceable protections against interference by shareholders, irrespective of their nationality or commercial interests.

Ofcom’s findings nevertheless reflected broader concerns about whether the proposed ownership arrangements could adequately safeguard editorial independence and public interest obligations.

The regulator’s examination was conducted under Britain’s merger scrutiny framework, which requires consideration of newspaper accuracy and freedom of expression when specified public interest concerns arise.

IMI emphasised that the report contained no finding establishing actual editorial interference by the company.

It also pointed to Ofcom’s acknowledgement of The National’s compliance record under the Editors’ Code of Practice and the absence of adverse rulings against the publication by the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

The company maintained that allegations concerning editorial practices before its ownership should not have been treated as evidence of its conduct.

Ofcom’s assessment also acknowledged that the proposed acquisition appeared to have a viable commercial rationale, a finding IMI highlighted when questioning the regulator’s overall conclusions.

The dispute followed the publication of regulatory reports submitted to the government in March 2024 but withheld while the ownership process remained unresolved.

Nandy released the documents alongside a parliamentary statement confirming the closure of outstanding regulatory interventions concerning Telegraph Media Group.

The government also confirmed that Axel Springer’s acquisition would not be referred for an additional competition investigation, clearing the way for the German publishing group to complete its takeover.

Axel Springer agreed to acquire The Telegraph for £575 million following an extended ownership process involving several prospective buyers.

RedBird IMI’s original acquisition proposal collapsed in 2024 after Britain introduced restrictions preventing foreign states from controlling newspaper and news magazine businesses.

The proposed investment had generated political objections over the possibility of foreign government influence over publications involved in British political debate.

IMI has consistently maintained that its participation was commercially motivated and that editorial decision-making would remain independent of its investors.

Nick Candy, the property entrepreneur and Reform UK’s treasurer, criticised the government’s handling of the transaction, arguing that the episode risked discouraging investment from Gulf countries.

He questioned the decision to revisit the abandoned proposal after the commercial transaction had ceased to exist.

The Competition and Markets Authority also examined jurisdictional and competition considerations connected with the proposed acquisition, while Ofcom focused on the specified newspaper public interest tests.

The published documents contain redactions intended to protect commercially sensitive and private information under the Enterprise Act 2002.

The government confirmed that the earlier intervention notices and associated restrictions had ceased to apply following the abandonment of the relevant transactions and completion of the regulatory process.