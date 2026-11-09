Abu Dhabi property transaction value climbs 76.1 percent

Abu Dhabi recorded AED171.26 billion in property transactions during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 76.1 percent from a year earlier, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) announced.

The regulator said 38,483 transactions were completed between January and September, up 32.8 percent from 28,977 deals worth AED97.19 billion during the corresponding period of 2025. Sales accounted for most of the increase, while mortgage activity and investment from overseas also expanded.

Property sales reached AED119.33 billion across 23,749 transactions, compared with AED58.20 billion from 15,910 deals a year earlier. Sales value increased 105 percent and the number of transactions rose 49.2 percent, making purchases the largest contributor to overall market growth.

The rise in sales value substantially exceeded the increase in deal numbers, indicating that the average value of recorded sales also grew. Sales represented approximately 70 percent of the total transaction value reported for the nine months, underlining their importance to the overall figures.

Mortgage transactions totalled AED45.92 billion across 14,390 deals, an increase of 30.2 percent in value and 13.2 percent in number. During the comparable period last year, 12,706 mortgage transactions were recorded, with a combined value of AED35.26 billion.

Foreign investment was another significant component of the figures. Investment attributed to foreign buyers in designated investment zones increased 131 percent year on year to AED86.11 billion, accounting for 81 percent of the total investment value recorded within those zones, ADREC said.

Foreign direct investment by non-resident individuals reached AED17.22 billion over the nine months. That exceeded twice the AED8.2 billion recorded during the whole of 2025, although the comparison covers periods of different lengths. Investors representing 121 nationalities participated, according to the centre.

The United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France and Germany were identified among the leading countries of origin by investment value. The figures highlight the contribution of buyers based outside the UAE, although the regulator did not provide a country-by-country breakdown in its announcement.

Al Reem Island led Abu Dhabi’s districts by transaction value, recording AED29.86 billion. Al Hudayriyat Island followed with AED28.62 billion, while Al Saadiyat Island registered AED18.69 billion. Yas Island accounted for AED13.4 billion and Zayed City recorded AED5.36 billion.

The geographical distribution shows substantial activity across several island developments rather than concentration in a single district. ADREC also projected that six areas would account for 77 percent of additional property supply through 2030: Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City and Al Hudayriyat Island.

Rashed Al Omaira, director general of ADREC, said the scale of investment reflected commitments by households and businesses to Abu Dhabi. He emphasised the importance of delivery standards, functioning communities and rules governing the market after properties are handed over.

“Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time,” Al Omaira said. He said the regulator’s responsibility extended from property sales to the management of developments after handover.

The centre registered 54 new real estate development projects during the reporting period and issued 3,677 licences to property professionals. The number of licences increased 32 percent compared with the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a larger pool of authorised participants in the sector.

ADREC also introduced a mandatory Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course to replace its previous broker training programme. The curriculum covers regulatory knowledge, professional conduct and advisory responsibilities, as the authority seeks to strengthen standards among licensed intermediaries.

Separately, property gift transactions increased 145 percent in number to 76, with their combined value rising 389 percent to AED440 million. Musataha and long-lease agreements reached 268 transactions worth AED5.57 billion, a 52.9 percent increase in value despite an 18.7 percent decline in volume.

The index assesses how property markets disclose information and operate within regulatory frameworks. ADREC said Abu Dhabi recorded the largest improvement among markets assessed in the 2026 edition, advancing eight positions over two years. The ranking provides a separate measure of market transparency rather than transaction volumes or property prices.

Abu Dhabi moved from 41st place in 2024 to 33rd in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index. Its score of 2.42 placed the emirate in the transparent category, compared with its previous semi-transparent classification, and second among markets in the Middle East and North Africa.