Abu Dhabi unveils restored Porsche from royal motorcade

Abu Dhabi Police have taken delivery of a restored Porsche 924 that escorted Queen Elizabeth II during her first visit to the United Arab Emirates in 1979, reviving one of the country’s earliest performance police vehicles.

The sports car was formally handed back at Al Maqta Museum on Monday after restoration by Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, part of Ali & Sons Holding. It will be displayed publicly at the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai on 21 and 22 November before returning to the police heritage collection in Abu Dhabi.

The restoration sought to return the vehicle to its original specifications while retaining its distinctive police appearance. Technicians consulted historical photographs and archival documents, recreating painted police markings rather than applying modern decals, Porsche said. The car had been transferred to the company’s Abu Dhabi service facility earlier this year for the work.

The 924 was acquired by Abu Dhabi Police for the 1979 royal visit and became the first sports car in the UAE’s police fleet. It accompanied the official motorcade during a programme that included Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, when the British monarch and Prince Philip visited the federation established in 1971.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Hammadi, head of the Police Legacy Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said the vehicle represented an important stage in the development of the force’s fleet. He said preserving it would allow future generations to understand an earlier period of policing and the responsibilities associated with major state occasions.

The restored car was presented at Al Maqta Museum, a location associated with one of Abu Dhabi’s earliest police facilities. After its scheduled appearance in Dubai, the vehicle is expected to be housed at the museum as part of the police force’s collection of historic cars.

The project was undertaken jointly with Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, whose restoration team worked to preserve the original character of the vehicle. The emphasis on painted signage was intended to reproduce the police livery visible in period records, rather than substitute contemporary materials that could alter its appearance.

Saeed Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director of Ali & Sons Investments, said the project connected the company’s automotive activities with a significant episode in the UAE’s early history. He said the restoration had been approached with attention to the car’s original character and its historical significance.

The royal visit brought Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh to the UAE aboard the royal yacht Britannia. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the country’s founding president, accompanied the visitors during their programme. The Porsche formed part of the police arrangements for the official convoy, making it a vehicle associated with the first years of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Porsche Middle East and Africa chief executive Manfred Bräunl described the car as an early example of the performance vehicles subsequently associated with UAE police fleets. Other Porsche models, including the 911 and electric Taycan, have since appeared in police service, although the restored 924 predates those deployments.

The car’s public presentation is scheduled for The Square at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai, where the Icons of Porsche festival will take place over two days. The event will also mark 50 years of Porsche’s transaxle models, giving the restored police vehicle a second connection to the manufacturer’s history.

Introduced in 1976, the Porsche 924 used a front-mounted engine and a rear-mounted gearbox and differential, a configuration designed to distribute weight between the axles. The model was manufactured in Neckarsulm, Germany, and remained in Porsche’s range until 1988. The 928, 944 and 968 were among the other models associated with the same transaxle approach.

The earlier exhibition provides a documented link between the car’s service history and its present preservation. Its return to the heritage collection follows the handover ceremony rather than a transfer into active police duties. The 924 has appeared in Abu Dhabi Police heritage displays before its restoration. It was exhibited alongside a first-generation Range Rover at Marina Mall in 2019, when both vehicles were identified as having served in the motorcade for the 1979 royal visit.

Organisers have priced general admission to the November festival at AED85, while children under 12 may register for free entry when accompanied by an adult holding a ticket.