Adaptovate Listed in Financial Times and Statista High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific list for 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 – On March 15th 2023, Adaptovate has been listed on the Financial Times and Statista High Growth Companies Asia Pacific list for 2023.

Alex Rebkowski and Doug Ross ADAPTOVATE co-founders, senior partners and managing directors

The 5th edition of the FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023 was released online on March 15th.

After an extensive research period, ADAPTOVATE earned a spot among the other Asia-Pacific Growth Champions and came in at number four of Management Consulting companies.

Alex Rebkowski, Managing Director, and Senior Partner says, “I am very humbled and proud for making this list. Massive thank you to the 100+ clients who have put their confidence in us so far and congratulations to all of the team who made this happen!”

The ranking is the result of a joint project by The Financial Times and Statista, which conducted months of research, public calls for participation, intensive database research and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies. In the end, we were able to identify outstanding companies among millions of Asia-Pacific enterprises.

Doug Ross, Senior Partner, and Managing Director at Adaptovate says, “This is a fantastic recognition for the wonderful efforts of our people, we have only just started, the best of what we can do for our clients in still coming, so very exciting times.”

“We have been privileged to have had the opportunity to work with a wide range of organisations within the region. At the same time, this was enabled by a group of extremely high performing, motivated and fun-loving individuals whom have made their mark with the teams that they work alongside with. This acknowledgement from Financial Times and Statista is a testament of the hard work and impact Adaptovate has had within the region, and I personally feel very honoured and humbled by this award,” says Charles Tan, Partner, and Managing Director, Adaptovate Singapore.

Adaptovate

Adaptovate is a management consulting company headquartered in Asia Pacific with ten global offices. We help organisations transform at scale and focus on improving their organizational agility to meet changing market conditions. Our team specialises in working with organisations across industries to improve business agility, emphasize customer centricity, and deliver tangible results. At Adaptovate, we are committed to helping our clients transform their businesses and embed sustainable ways of working for continued growth.

