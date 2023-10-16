logo
India Politics
0 likes

Adhir Ranjan rides into a daredevil helmet soup

mp cops file fir against adhir ranjan chowdhury over prez remark on bjp leaders complaint

A video of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury riding a bike, without a helmet while his hands were off the handle, went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. As the netizens called off the Congress leader’s irresponsible road safety behaviour, Chowdhury said “There was no one there.”

In the video, Adhir can be seen riding a Royal Enfield as his entourage was also on their bikes. The other man in the passenger’s seat with Chowdhury is also seen without a helmet.

ADVERTISEMENT

When social media users slammed Chouwdhury for not following road safety protocols, the Congress leader, “If the police penalise me, then there is no problem. But there was no one at the place where I was riding the bike.”

The video was recorded during the inauguration of a bypass road in Berhampore. Only a few riders accompanying Adhir had their helmets while Adhir wore a cap and he also once took his hands off the handles to adjust his cap.

The Berhampore MP was also seen greeting people on the sides of the road from his bike.

However, Adhir Chowdhury is not new to controversies. In the last monsoon session of Parliament, Adhir was suspended over misconduct after he criticised PM Modi on the Manipur issue.

A few days back, Chowdhury blasted the government alleging that it is a gospel truth that social media is being used and misused by the ruling dispensation.

Speaking to the media here at the party headquarters, Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, “It’s a gospel truth that the social media is being used and misused by the ruling dispensation. Certainly, those who are in charge of those media should be intimated and accordingly, our views have been ventilated to them.”

With inputs from News18

The post Adhir Ranjan rides into a daredevil helmet soup first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Buzz | Arabian Post
Climate Action
Featured
Latest Updates
Just in:
SafetySam Launches New Product for Fire Hazard Mitigation // Agile Labs Launches AI Risk Matrix Assessment for Enterprise Software Projects // Sloth Fever Virus Spreads Across Amazon Region // TAQA to Strengthen Global Water Footprint with $1.2 Billion Deal // AI-Powered Pet-Friendly Smart Security: Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera Offers Peace of Mind // BB Kitty Enters Strategic Cooperation in Vietnam, Accelerating Southeast Asia Market Expansion // GCC Debt Market Poised for More Issuances After Summer Lull // Bluesky Withdraws from Mississippi Following Court’s Approval of Age-Check Law // OKB Hits $200 Amid Significant Token Burn // Historic Las Vegas Venue to Close Amid Tourism Decline // Markets Rally as Powell Signals Rate Easing Ahead // Saudi Arabia Faces Host Uncertainty for 2029 Winter Games // AI Adoption Drives Change in UAE’s Restaurant Sector // Sam Altman Teases Advances in GPT-6 // Dubai to expand education sector with 25 new institutions // YTL Cement Redefined Building Trends and Championed Sustainability and Innovation at 3rd Annual Sustainable Construction Symposium // Santos Extends $18.7 Billion Takeover Deadline // Amanat Sees 1.7× Return in Dhs453 Million School Sale // Durov addresses French arrest, calls it a mistake // Asia-Pacific Cloud Spend to Surpass $130 Billion by 2029 //