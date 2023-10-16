Adhir Ranjan rides into a daredevil helmet soup

A video of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury riding a bike, without a helmet while his hands were off the handle, went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. As the netizens called off the Congress leader’s irresponsible road safety behaviour, Chowdhury said “There was no one there.”

In the video, Adhir can be seen riding a Royal Enfield as his entourage was also on their bikes. The other man in the passenger’s seat with Chowdhury is also seen without a helmet.

When social media users slammed Chouwdhury for not following road safety protocols, the Congress leader, “If the police penalise me, then there is no problem. But there was no one at the place where I was riding the bike.”

The video was recorded during the inauguration of a bypass road in Berhampore. Only a few riders accompanying Adhir had their helmets while Adhir wore a cap and he also once took his hands off the handles to adjust his cap.

The Berhampore MP was also seen greeting people on the sides of the road from his bike.

However, Adhir Chowdhury is not new to controversies. In the last monsoon session of Parliament, Adhir was suspended over misconduct after he criticised PM Modi on the Manipur issue.

A few days back, Chowdhury blasted the government alleging that it is a gospel truth that social media is being used and misused by the ruling dispensation.

Speaking to the media here at the party headquarters, Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, “It’s a gospel truth that the social media is being used and misused by the ruling dispensation. Certainly, those who are in charge of those media should be intimated and accordingly, our views have been ventilated to them.”