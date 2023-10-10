ADMAF Design Fund winner bags Paris trip

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) commemorates the winner of its 2023 Design Fun award, Badria Ali Saif Salem. Her winning design, “Al iqd Al Bahir (The Brilliant Necklace) “, is an intricate and highly creative piece. Inspired by the UAE, the stunning necklace features brushed gold, malachite, pearls, lapis lazuli and pave diamonds.

The winning design interweaves some of the most important symbols of the UAE– including an oryx, a falcon, sand dunes and the sun. As a centerpiece, Badria has incorporated the iconic Qasr Al Hosn, an emblem of the power and heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

As part of her prize, Badria received a 50,000 AED grant to help further establish her jewelry design career. In addition, she received a 5-day trip to Paris to attend courses led by, among other teachers, master craftsmen in High Jewellery creation, at L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.