ADNEC Abu Dhabi secures regional MICE venue honour

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has won the Middle East’s Best MICE Event Venue 2026 title at the World MICE Awards, adding another international distinction to the capital’s exhibition and conference infrastructure.

The award, confirmed by the organisers and announced by ADNEC Group on 6 November, recognises the venue in a category covering meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The centre is the flagship events facility of ADNEC Group, which is part of Abu Dhabi-based Modon.

The recognition comes as Abu Dhabi seeks to attract more international business gatherings and the associated spending on accommodation, transport and hospitality. ADNEC Group said its business and leisure tourism activities generated an economic impact of AED9.2 billion during 2025 and accounted for 2.17 million hotel room nights. Those figures cover the group’s activities rather than the centre alone.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, group chief executive of ADNEC Group, said the award reflected the centre’s role in bringing together industry leaders and decision-makers to establish partnerships and contribute to economic activity. He linked the recognition to the group’s strategy of strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position in business and leisure tourism.

The World MICE Awards, a sister programme of the World Travel Awards, announced its seventh annual winners following a ceremony at Princess Grand Jamaica on 12 October. Its regional venue category is distinct from the worldwide award, which went to Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre for 2026.

The programme also selected Dubai World Trade Centre as both the Middle East’s and the world’s best convention centre. Dubai was named the Middle East’s best MICE destination, while London took the corresponding worldwide destination title. The separate categories distinguish individual event venues from convention centres and destinations. The organisers publish winners by region and internationally, enabling comparisons across different segments of the meetings industry, rather than ranking every competing facility together.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi occupies a site with a stated total area of 153,678 square metres, incorporating exhibition halls, conference facilities, meeting rooms and supporting hospitality services. The operator describes it as the largest events centre in the Middle East and North Africa. Its facilities accommodate exhibitions, specialist congresses and events requiring several halls and meeting spaces simultaneously.

The award follows five titles secured by the Abu Dhabi venue at the 2026 Eventex Awards. ADNEC Group identified these as World’s Best Convention Centre, World’s Best Exhibition Venue, World’s Best Sustainable Venue, World’s Best Sports Venue and World’s Best Wedding Venue.

The centre also received recognition for a sustainability initiative at the Middle East Events Awards and was named Best Venue in the World at the 2025 C&IT Awards. The distinctions come from different awards programmes, each applying its own categories and assessment procedures, rather than representing a single industry ranking.

The business events market is an important component of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to broaden tourism beyond leisure travel. Conferences and exhibitions bring delegates whose expenditure extends beyond venue bookings to hotels, restaurants and local services. Large events can also create opportunities for businesses to meet buyers, suppliers and prospective investors, although the size of those benefits varies between events.

The centre’s forthcoming schedule illustrates the range of activity accommodated at the complex. Its published calendar lists the 46th International Committee of Military Medicine World Congress from 9 to 13 November, alongside the International Real Estate and Investment Show from 10 to 12 November.

Other scheduled events include the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi from 11 to 15 November and Tawdheef x Zaheb, an employment and career event, from 17 to 19 November. The calendar also lists the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show later in the month.

ADNEC Group’s parent, Modon, operates across property development and other business activities. The venue business forms part of a broader portfolio connected to tourism, events and hospitality, with the Abu Dhabi centre serving as its principal exhibition location.

For organisers, the facility combines large exhibition areas with smaller spaces for parallel meetings, allowing trade shows to run alongside conferences and networking sessions. Its published venue specifications include 12 exhibition halls and 21 breakout rooms, with a plenary capacity of 6,000 people.

The World MICE Awards opened nominations for its 2026 programme earlier this year, with voting taking place between 16 July and 14 August. The organisers have scheduled entries for the 2027 awards to open in February.