ADNOC secures decade-long LNG supply pact with Gujarat Energy

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 10-year agreement to supply Gujarat Energy Ltd with up to four million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028.

The agreement, announced on Friday, marks the first sale of gas from the international portfolio of XRG, ADNOC’s international investment company. It is also ADNOC’s fifth LNG supply agreement with a buyer in India, extending the UAE group’s long-term commitments to the market.

Gujarat Energy disclosed to stock exchanges that the contract was signed with ADNOC Trading Limited for approximately 400,000 tonnes of LNG annually. Pricing will be linked to Henry Hub, the US natural gas benchmark, rather than being disclosed as a fixed contract price.

The companies did not announce the total monetary value of the agreement. The contracted annual quantity corresponds to the maximum four million tonnes outlined for the full 10-year term, although actual deliveries will depend on the agreement’s provisions.

ADNOC said the gas would be sourced from XRG-owned production outside the Gulf and marketed through its global LNG trading platform. The arrangement provides a direct commercial link between ADNOC’s international investments and demand in India, rather than relying solely on gas produced in the UAE.

Rashid Al Mazrouei, ADNOC’s chief marketing and origination officer for LNG, said the agreement strengthened the company’s established relationship with customers in India and demonstrated its ability to connect international supply with buyers through an integrated marketing operation.

He said the arrangement represented the first sale from XRG’s international portfolio and supported ADNOC’s commitment to providing flexible, long-term supplies. The company has been building a broader trading operation to market LNG from multiple production locations.

For Gujarat Energy, the agreement adds a long-duration procurement commitment to support its gas distribution and trading activities. The company said the contract would help improve energy security for its customers and for India more broadly.

Gujarat Energy managing director Avantika Singh Aulakh highlighted the company’s regasification infrastructure, city gas distribution network and expanding trading business. She said natural gas had an important role in supporting industrial efficiency, household cooking and transport as India sought cleaner energy options.

The company operates a city gas network spanning 44 districts across six states, according to its statement. Its operations connect imported and domestically sourced gas with consumers, including households, businesses and industrial users.

The supply contract was disclosed to the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India on November 6, following board approval on November 5 for long-term LNG purchase agreements with international suppliers. Gujarat Energy identified ADNOC Trading Limited as its contractual counterparty and described the transaction as an international procurement arrangement.

The stock-exchange filing also stated that the agreement did not constitute a related-party transaction. Gujarat Energy, formerly known as Gujarat Gas Limited, said the contracted supply would contribute to its broader procurement requirements.

ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform was launched at Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026. The company said the platform had concluded supply agreements with INPEX in Japan, Gulf Group in Thailand and Gujarat Energy, widening its commercial coverage across Asian markets.

ADNOC has set a target of 47 million tonnes a year of marketable LNG beyond 2030 through the platform. That figure represents the company’s stated ambition for its future marketing portfolio, not the volume committed under the Gujarat Energy contract.

The Gujarat arrangement follows other long-term LNG commitments involving ADNOC and customers in India. Those agreements form part of a wider effort by suppliers and buyers to secure deliveries across multiple years while managing exposure to international gas markets.

The arrangement also illustrates a distinction between ADNOC’s domestic LNG business and the overseas assets held by XRG. ADNOC described the Gujarat contract as the first transaction drawing on XRG’s international gas portfolio. Its trading platform will handle the commercial connection with the buyer, while the underlying supply originates beyond the Gulf. Neither company identified the specific production project or export terminal that will fulfil the deliveries, leaving the physical supply chain undisclosed in the announcements issued on Friday.

Henry Hub-linked pricing exposes the contract to movements in the US benchmark, although the companies have not disclosed the detailed pricing formula, delivery schedule or other commercial terms. Gujarat Energy’s filing specified the benchmark but did not provide an estimated transaction value.