AIA Hong Kong announces signing of Memorandum of Understanding with The GBA Healthcare Group

Provides one-stop, diversified and quality cross-border medical healthcare services to customers in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 March 2023 – As cross-border travel between Hong Kong and Mainland China fully resumes and residents travelling between the two locations become more frequent, their demand for medical healthcare services is also gaining momentum. AIA Hong Kong, together with Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) and U Care Hong Kong Medical Limited (“U Care”) under AIA Group, are pleased to announce today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The GBA Healthcare Group Limited (“GBAH”) and its subsidiary, WellDoc Limited (collectively “GBAH Group”). The MOU aims to provide a diversified range of quality medical and healthcare services via GBAH Group’s vast medical services network in the Greater China region to designated AIA Hong Kong, Blue Cross and U Care customers residing in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). Designated customers can have access to GBAH Group’s medical institutions in Guangdong and Hong Kong, including UMP Medical Centres, and receive services that are consistent with the level of care adopted in Hong Kong. Such services include preventive care, continuity of treatment, chronic disease management, specialist care services and hospital admissions, as well as basic vaccination arrangements, medical check-ups and cross-border treatment, etc.

Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “The collaboration between AIA Hong Kong, together with AIA Group’s Blue Cross and U Care, and GBAH Group, leverages the strengths of both organisations to help customers live ‘Healthier, Longer, Better Lives’. Through providing comprehensive and diversified medical management and healthcare services, the collaboration will enhance customers’ health as well as their quality of life. The GBA Healthcare Group has extensive experiences in providing medical services according to the high standard of practice implemented in Hong Kong, enabling our individual life and group insurance customers who travel frequently between Hong Kong and the GBA or reside in both locations, to receive medical and healthcare services that are consistent with the level of care adopted in Hong Kong uninterruptedly.”

Ms Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, said, “We are greatly encouraged by the collaboration, which will benefit both the customers of Blue Cross and U Care network, enabling our customers to enjoy quality cross-border healthcare services that are more diversified, extensive and accessible in the near future. While it is a sign of our continuous efforts in elevating customer experience, it also highlights our leading position in the field of healthcare insurance.”

Established in 2015, GBAH focuses on developing evidence based medical services management models in the GBA. Since it was founded, The GBAH has established the General Practice Oriented Learning and Development (GOLD) Training Programme, which adhered to the standard of diagnosis and treatment found in Hong Kong’s family medicine practice and has been accredited by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). The GBAH has trained more than 2,000 GOLD family doctors and nurses in various cities around the GBA. It has also collaborated with local authorities to establish more than 100 Hong Kong-style Family Doctor Clinics at public community health service centres and built three Hong Kong and Macau Residents Health Service Centres through partnerships with major hospitals to offer members an integrated outpatient and inpatient medical services as found in Hong Kong.

Dr Sun Yiu Kwong, Chairman of The GBA Healthcare Group, said, “We are very excited to be partnering up with AIA Hong Kong, Blue Cross and U Care to drive coordinated healthcare services together. In the past, insurance companies have mainly focused on providing medical claims to their customers. Underpinned by its ‘customer-centricity’ philosophy, AIA Hong Kong has been providing an array of innovative services, from ‘AIA Vitality’ to prevention and protection, and treatment to recovery support, to their customers throughout their health journey. AIA Hong Kong’s purpose to help customers live ‘Healthier, Longer, Better Lives’ resonates with our Group’s vision of making family doctors customers’ first point of contact for healthcare services to help them stay healthy. We are committed to providing top quality medical and healthcare services to address customers’ medical needs. We look forward to working with AIA Hong Kong, Blue Cross and U Care to help our customers lead healthier lives.”

The collaboration reflects AIA Hong Kong, Blue Cross and U Care’s steadfast commitment in supporting the Government’s efforts in bolstering the primary healthcare system. Through robust collaborations with medical and healthcare service providers and making reference to the Government’s “family doctor for all” medical care concept, the collaboration strives to offer individual life and group insurance customers access to family doctor services so they can receive appropriate preventive care, thereby strengthening chronic disease management and enabling them to receive specialist treatment as necessary to enhance personal health and disease prevention.

The collaboration between AIA Hong Kong, Blue Cross and U Care and GBAH Group will kick off in the GBA area, and is expected to be extended to other major cities in Mainland China to ensure interconnectivity of healthcare services. Additional arrangements will be announced in due course.

Hashtag: #AIAHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have close to 18,000 financial planners1 , as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.4 million customers2 , offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high net worth customers.

1 as at 31 December 2022

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau’s individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 31 December 2022)

About Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies. In 2023, Blue Cross is assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of “a+” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.

About The GBA Healthcare Group

The GBA Healthcare Group Limited was founded in Hong Kong in 2015 by a group of family doctors from Hong Kong and insurance related professionals, with the goal of developing value-based healthcare opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. In 2021, GBAH has evolved to become an independently managed entity, with strategic investment from Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, the flagship investment family office of the Cheng Yu Tung family. GBAH focuses on partnering up with various regional governments and insurance companies in the GBA to develop value-based health plans for citizens of the GBA. As of December 31, 2022, The GBA Healthcare Group has built over 100 public private partnership clinical centers across the GBA and has trained and accredited over 2,000 family doctors and nurses.