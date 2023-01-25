logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaAK Antony’s son quits Cong after criticising BBC Modi show
India
0 likes
7 seen
0 Comments

AK Antony’s son quits Cong after criticising BBC Modi show

Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony quits Congress after being asked to take down post criticising BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

In a Twitter post, Anil wrote: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below.”

His resignation has come a day after he extended support to the BJP over the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi.

With inputs from News18

The post AK Antony’s son quits Cong after criticising BBC Modi show first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Financial Insights
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 