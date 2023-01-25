AK Antony’s son quits Cong after criticising BBC Modi show

Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony quits Congress after being asked to take down post criticising BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.
In a Twitter post, Anil wrote: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below.”
His resignation has come a day after he extended support to the BJP over the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi.
