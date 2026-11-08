Alphabet’s Malaysia investment sharpens focus on AI spending

Alphabet’s $15 billion investment plan for Malaysia has brought its expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure budget into sharper focus, as investors assess whether surging spending can translate into sustained earnings and cash flow.

Google announced on 4 November that it would invest the money during 2027 and 2028, developing data centre campuses alongside clean energy, water security and workforce programmes. The commitment comes as parent company Alphabet forecasts capital expenditure of $195 billion to $205 billion for 2026 and a further significant increase next year.

The scale of those commitments is central to the debate surrounding Alphabet shares. Demand for AI computing is accelerating, but building capacity requires substantial upfront expenditure on servers, specialised chips, electricity and facilities. Higher depreciation and operating costs could put pressure on profitability before the investments generate their expected returns.

Alphabet has not disclosed how the Malaysian commitment will be divided between its various projects or how much represents spending already incorporated into its group forecasts. The $15 billion therefore cannot simply be added to its published capital expenditure guidance as an entirely separate obligation.

The company’s third-quarter results nevertheless demonstrate the commercial opportunities supporting its investment programme. Revenue rose 25 per cent to $127.6 billion in the three months ended September, while Google Cloud revenue increased 103 per cent to $30.7 billion. Alphabet reported net income of $26.2 billion and an operating margin of 31.8 per cent.

Management has said cloud demand is stretching available computing capacity. It expects sales of its tensor processing unit systems to expand further in 2027, although using third-party computing resources to bridge supply shortages is expected to weigh on cloud margins in the nearer term.

Alphabet’s financial disclosures show that capital expenditure reached $132 billion during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $63.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Depreciation on property and equipment increased to $22 billion from $15.1 billion over the same periods, illustrating how infrastructure investment is already affecting expenses.

The company also disclosed $130.5 billion in future payments associated with leases not yet commenced, primarily involving data centres and energy infrastructure. Those commitments extend across multiple years and are distinct from the cash capital expenditure recorded during the reporting period.

Google’s Malaysian programme includes additional campuses in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. Its first campus at Elmina Business Park in Selangor is already operating, while computing capacity there will support a planned Google Cloud region serving enterprise customers.

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google, said the expansion would provide computing capacity while adding local power and water resources as operations grow. Google said it would pay for all electricity consumed by its campuses and the direct costs of connecting them to the grid.

The company plans to enable more than one gigawatt of additional clean energy capacity on Malaysia’s national grid. Its initiatives include collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad on new generation projects and exploration of electricity supplies capable of meeting demand throughout the day.

Malaysia’s government has welcomed the investment while emphasising the need for domestic economic benefits. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said on 5 November that he had invited Google to explore further cooperation on AI-enabled cities and AI safety, including support for the Malaysian AI Safety Institute. Details of any additional partnership remain pending.

Google estimates that construction of the new campuses during 2027 and 2028 will contribute an annual average of $1.1 billion to Malaysia’s gross domestic product and support more than 37,000 jobs each year. These are company projections rather than employment or economic outcomes already achieved.

Once operational, the facilities are projected to support more than 9,000 jobs annually, including employment connected to local suppliers and services. Google is working with more than 80 Malaysian entities across construction, engineering, logistics and other activities.

Water management is another element of the expansion. Google has announced river basin restoration initiatives and rainwater harvesting systems for four schools in Selangor. It says independent specialists will audit the water benefits, while site-level consumption figures will be disclosed through environmental reporting.

The company has also outlined four training programmes intended to reach approximately 800,000 people between 2027 and 2031. They cover educators, small businesses, public-sector workers and vocational trainees, including planned data centre training institutes at selected polytechnics in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.