Amazon Web Services powers Bondee to take the Asia social media scene by storm

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 January 2023 – Bondee, a social media app, officially launched on the App Store. Within a few days of its release, it climbed to the top of the App Store rankings and entered the spotlight. Metadream, a tech startup based in Singapore, developed Bondee to create a virtual world where users can design avatars, share their moods, statuses, and daily lives, and add friends to chat and interact with online. Users can also personalize their spaces, visit friends, and post comments as if they were living with them in person.

Security, compliance, and privacy protection are of the utmost importance to Bondee. According to the team at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bondee’s computing, storage, networks, databases, and data analytics are powered by AWS. This means that users can be assured of Bondee’s data security and compliance with regional privacy protection laws. In addition to providing security accreditation, capabilities, and organizational support, AWS has a dedicated team that delivers high service levels. Backed by this team, AWS has leveraged the latest security technologies and services to build Bondee’s world-class personal information security system, ensuring user privacy and data security.

“Relying on the global footprint of AWS infrastructure, Bondee inherits the best practices of AWS security, compliance, and data privacy, and builds a proactive and agile system with security capability,” says an AWS Global Services Team PM. “Bondee boosted its security posture and protected its accounts, workloads, and data with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) for secure access management, AWS CloudHSM for compliance on data security, Amazon GuardDuty for intelligent threat detection and continuous monitoring, and AWS Security Hub for automated security checks and centralized security alerts.”

“Bondee ensures the security and data privacy of applications and data in the cloud, and has won the trust of users around the world,” says Kyu Nam, head of local operations at Metadream. “We worked well with AWS and built a robust information security ecosystem to pave the way for future development. Thanks to the support of their tech team, we have created a safer and more reliable world in Bondee.”

In the future, Bondee plans to continue to use the professional and efficient services of AWS for data and product security. As a world leader in cloud computing, AWS has been committed to innovative and leading technologies for over 15 years and its fully-featured services are used by millions of corporate customers worldwide across a broad range of industries.

Metadream is headquartered in Singapore with product development and operations teams based in Japan and South Korea. The company has also established independent data centers in Singapore, Japan, and the United States. To serve local users, it plans to set up regional operations centers in Thailand and the Philippines. After acquiring the full intellectual property rights to the startup app True.ly in May 2022, Metadream developed the creative concept further and internationalized the app, launching it as Bondee in various parts of the world at the end of 2022. According to sources at Metadream, the company was founded by investors in the United States and Australia.

