Anmako Launches SEISO Collection for Formal and Special Occasions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Singapore fashion label Anmako has launched the SEISO Collection, a new range of occasion wear in Singapore designed for weddings, celebrations, formal events and professional settings.

Anmako Launches SEISO, a New Occasion Wear Collection in Singapore

Officially launched on 21 August 2026, the collection takes its name from the Japanese term 「正装」, meaning “formal wear”, reflecting its focus on clothing for special occasions.

The collection was developed in response to customer demand for occasion wear, particularly for clothing suited to weddings, anniversaries and other significant events. It also expands the brand’s existing range, which covers everyday, holiday and formal wear.

The SEISO Collection incorporates heritage-inspired fabrics and silhouettes into contemporary designs. Traditional elements have been retained and adapted to create pieces intended to remain relevant beyond a single season.

“The SEISO Collection elevates our signature designs and craftsmanship into a more refined collection created especially for formal and meaningful occasions,” said Eiko Sumantri, Director of Anmako.

Batik Tulis Features Across the Collection

Batik Tulis is one of the main materials used in the SEISO Collection. Anmako’s batik fabric is mainly produced in Pekalongan and Cirebon, with many pieces made in limited quantities or as one-of-a-kind designs.

The collection also includes Batik Tulis Prada, a type of Batik Tulis featuring gold detailing. SEISO is also the brand’s first collection to include Natural Dye Batik Tulis.

Produced using plant-based dyes, the natural-dye fabric appears in softer shades such as smoky green and blue. It is used in the Batik Tulis Natural Dye Dress, providing a more understated contrast to the brighter colours found in some of the cotton-and-silk Batik Tulis pieces.

Contemporary Adaptations of Traditional Silhouettes

Several designs in the collection reinterpret traditional garment forms for contemporary use.

The Sarong Skirt takes inspiration from the traditional sarong but uses a back zip instead of a wrap-and-tie construction. This allows the skirt to retain the overall appearance of a sarong while making it easier to wear.

The Batik Tulis Cotton/Silk Cheongsam Dress expands on Anmako’s approach to the batik cheongsam by combining a cheongsam silhouette with Batik Tulis fabric. The cotton-and-silk blend gives the material a subtle sheen compared with pure cotton, making it more suited to formal occasions.

The collection also includes the White/Gold Lace Dress, which differs from many of Anmako’s existing designs as it uses neither batik nor Japanese fabric. The dress features a clean silhouette with gold detailing, adding another option to the SEISO range.

Most of the occasion wear pieces in the SEISO Collection are one of a kind.

Designed for a Range of Formal Occasions

Anmako developed SEISO for customers looking for occasion wear for weddings, graduation ceremonies, conferences, important meetings, festive celebrations and other significant occasions.

The designs have also been kept relatively timeless so that they can be worn beyond a single event or season. Through the collection, Anmako continues to incorporate traditional textiles and garment influences into clothing made for contemporary use.

“We developed SEISO in response to customers looking for distinctive occasion wear pieces for weddings, anniversaries and other special occasions,” said Eiko. “It gave us an opportunity to bring the fabrics and craftsmanship associated with Anmako into a collection created specifically for these moments.”

The SEISO Collection is available at Anmako’s store on Level 3 of Takashimaya and through the Anmako online store, with prices ranging from S$229 to S$899.

The collection will remain available throughout the rest of 2026 and through the Chinese New Year period in 2027.Hashtag: #Anmako

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About Anmako

Anmako is a Singapore fashion label inspired by the city’s lifestyle and cultures. Its collections include clothing for everyday wear, holidays and formal occasions, with a focus on distinctive fabrics, craftsmanship and contemporary interpretations of traditional design.