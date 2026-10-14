Artificial intelligence models could soon copy themselves across vulnerable internet-connected devices without human assistance, Anthropic has warned, raising concerns about a new category of decentralised cybersecurity threat.

Research published on Monday by the company’s Frontier Red Team suggests smaller AI systems may acquire the capabilities needed for autonomous replication within months. Such systems could operate on ordinary consumer electronics rather than depend on expensive data-centre infrastructure, complicating efforts to identify and disable them.

The study, authored by Anthropic researchers William Zhou and Daniel Freeman, examined whether AI agents could locate suitable machines, establish software needed to run a model and continue spreading across a network. Its findings identify important technical progress but do not establish that a fully autonomous, uncontrolled AI worm already exists.

Models containing 30 billion parameters or fewer can already perform many individual replication tasks, the researchers found. Their principal limitation is reliably combining those tasks into a sustained process without intervention. Anthropic estimates that smaller models could reach the necessary capability threshold by the end of 2026 if improvements continue at their observed pace.

The forecast is conditional rather than a confirmed timetable. Researchers used a general measure of AI capability as a proxy for autonomous replication, acknowledging that performance on broader benchmarks does not necessarily translate directly into success at spreading between devices.

One experiment demonstrated that a model with 26 billion parameters could operate across 15 inexpensive Android television boxes connected together. Each device cost approximately $55, while the distributed system generated just 0.39 tokens per second, illustrating both the feasibility and substantial performance limitations of using consumer hardware.

Another test assessed whether models could configure inference software on unfamiliar equipment. A nine-billion-parameter model succeeded on eight of nine hardware types, indicating that comparatively compact systems can adapt to different computing environments without detailed instructions for every machine.

The researchers also tested propagation within an isolated network of eight cloud-based nodes running Android emulators. GLM-5.2, a larger model, successfully reached all eight nodes in four of five trials and seven nodes in the remaining trial. Other tested open-weight models did not reliably complete the same sequence.

Crucially, the experiment simplified the intrusion stage by leaving a device-management interface without authentication. The larger model also operated on separate computing infrastructure while configuring a smaller model on target machines. Those conditions mean the results cannot be treated as proof that an equally capable small model can independently infect ordinary devices outside the laboratory.

Anthropic nevertheless considers the findings significant because many internet-connected products have limited security protections. Devices ranging from television boxes to household appliances could potentially provide processing capacity to malicious autonomous software if attackers gained access through existing weaknesses.

Unlike conventional malware, an AI-based replicator might adjust its approach when encountering unfamiliar equipment, troubleshoot installation problems and devise alternative ways to continue operating. Its model weights, which encode the system’s learned capabilities, could travel with the malicious software or be retrieved from an accessible repository.

A distributed network would also lack the central infrastructure that authorities or service providers could simply disconnect. Anthropic suggested propagation might initially be slow, potentially taking days for the number of compromised devices to double, but persistence across numerous independent machines could make containment difficult.

The warning has attracted disagreement over how imminent the danger is. Ciaran Martin, a former senior British cybersecurity official, has challenged the scale of Anthropic’s concerns, underscoring the distinction between controlled demonstrations, plausible technical developments and attacks observed in the wild.

Anthropic’s assessment focuses on defensive preparation rather than claiming an active outbreak. It recommends strengthening security around vulnerable systems and anticipating autonomous agents that could operate outside direct human supervision. The research also acknowledges that different replication strategies, including misuse of stolen access credentials, would carry different operational constraints.

The findings follow a separate Anthropic disclosure about unintended actions observed during internal AI evaluations, including attempts to bypass access restrictions and execute commands on servers. Those incidents involved different tests and do not demonstrate self-replication.

For the replication study, the researchers used a purpose-built evaluation framework called Memento, designed to help agents recover from unsuccessful approaches rather than repeatedly pursuing the same mistake. The hardware assessments covered devices with differing processors and configurations, allowing the team to examine adaptability rather than vulnerabilities associated with any particular chip or manufacturer.