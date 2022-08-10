Ascensio System Opens a branch in Singapore, bringing ONLYOFFICE to APAC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 August 2022 – Ascensio System, a company behind ONLYOFFICE, opens a branch in Singapore to grow the regional sales team and discover a brand new path towards the Asia Pacific markets – Ascensio System Pte. Ltd..

With company offices in Latvia, USA, UK, Armenia, and Uzbekistan, and a community of partners, contributors, and resellers, ONLYOFFICE has become a trusted choice for over 10 million users worldwide.

“We take a certain pride in enabling transparent, open-source solutions that are very much in contrast to those offered by the tech giants of this world,” commented Galina Godukhina, Head of Sales at ONLYOFFICE. “ONLYOFFICE originated in Latvia. We intended the project to be international in flavor, and we see that reflected in our diverse user base. That’s why we seek new talents and opportunities in every part of the world to become a part of our big family.”

With a new branch in Singapore, ONLYOFFICE aims at establishing closer relationships with existing and perspective clients in the region, ensuring shorter travel distances and mutually comfortable business hours for communication.

The company also welcomes local talent in sales and technical support who seek to pursue a career in open-source software, to become a part of the big family.

Open for partnerships

Sustainable growth of ONLYOFFICE worldwide would be impossible without its network of partners and resellers who help integrate, customize, localize, and distribute collaborative solutions in every corner of the world.

In Singapore, a part of It solution providers are already on board with ONLYOFFICE: Cloudamo, Cogito software Co., Ltd., Cogito Solutions Ltd., Hi-Link Company Ltd., and NKH Solution.

Ascensio System is open for partnership in both developments and solution provider sectors, offering collaboration on fair grounds with companies who are ready to customize, integrate, implement, resell, and provide technical assistance with ONLYOFFICE.

About ONLYOFFICE

Ascensio System SIA is a company behind ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office suite that turned 12 on July 7, 2022. During those 12 years, the project grew from an internal collaboration tool for a single team to a family of office apps used by millions on their personal computers, mobile devices, local networks, and in the cloud.

ONLYOFFICE features collaborative online editing tools for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and online forms. As of today, is integrated in over 30 popular platforms including Nextcloud, ownCloud, Jira, Redmine, and SharePoint, and used as a component in hundreds of enterprise services and web applications.

The ONLYOFFICE Workspace collaboration platform supplies users with all the tools for their daily business tasks — these include managing documents, project planning and scheduling, client relations, and email. This versatile platform can be used in the public cloud as well as launched on a private network.

ONLYOFFICE customers include big names in manufacturing, education, finance, and law sectors, as well as government offices in Europe, APAC, and other regions: ORACLE, Fujitsu, Suzuki, Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University, Academy of Lille, University of Bremen, Ministry of the Interior of France, Thomson Reuters, Deloitte, and more.

