Asia Left Behind: Ten international companies have yet to report delivering on their cage-free egg pledges across the region

Several report full or near-full cage-free egg sourcing in all or part of Europe or North America. Their own reports show far lower figures, or none, for Asia.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – In October, more than fifty animal advocates gathered in Bangkok to call on ten international companies to deliver their cage-free egg commitments across Asia. The ten are Aramark, Grupo Bimbo, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Inspire Brands, Kraft Heinz, Marriott International, Mondelēz International, Radisson Hotel Group, Sodexo and Unilever. Each of the ten published a commitment to source only cage-free eggs worldwide by 2025. Based on their public reports as of early-November, none has yet confirmed meeting that commitment in Asia, and several have since extended timelines, limited the scope to certain regions, or set no new deadline.

More than fifty animal advocates hold placards and a banner calling on international companies to deliver their cage-free egg commitments in Asia. Bangkok, October 2026.

The gap between the West and Asia shows in the companies’ own reports. IHG reports that 99.2% of its US hotels were aligned with its cage-free egg commitment in 2025, compared with 0% in Greater China. Marriott reports that 90.84% of egg spend at its managed US properties was cage-free in 2025, compared with 59.13% at its managed properties in Greater China.

Unilever reports 100% cage-free eggs in Europe and North America, but its latest available figure for Asia and Oceania is 7%, for 2023. It has said it will end its commitment to reach 100% cage-free eggs globally. Kraft Heinz’s animal welfare policy, issued in September 2026, commits to sourcing only cage-free eggs in North America and Europe. For other regions, including Asia, it says it will “continue to monitor the availability and affordability of cage-free eggs”. Both companies describe North America and Europe as their “biggest markets”. Sodexo has extended its timeline up to 2035 for countries where cage-free supply chains are still developing. Radisson Hotel Group’s April 2026 status report says it will focus on implementation “rather than setting additional time-bound public targets where credible pathways are not yet clear”, and Grupo Bimbo cites factors affecting “the operational feasibility of completing the transition within the original timeline”.

The advocates acknowledge the challenges, and several animal welfare groups work directly with egg producers in the region to build cage-free supply. Other companies already show that progress is possible. Hilton’s latest report lists 100% cage-free egg sourcing in the Philippines and more than 95% in Malaysia and Thailand, among its managed hotels in Asia Pacific. Accor’s June 2026 report shows 91% of its hotels in South Korea, 88% in the Philippines and 80% in Thailand offering only cage-free eggs at the end of 2025.

The advocates call on the companies to honour their 2025 commitments in Asia without further delay, and to publish market-by-market progress together with the concrete steps being taken.

Animal advocacy groups across Asia, including Farmed Animal Compliance Thailand, the Malaysia Accountability Project, the Indonesia Network for Compassionate Animal Farming, Malayang Manok PH, Vietnam Animal Welfare Watch and Accountability Lens Asia, will continue to track each company’s public reporting and progress, and will share updates as companies publish new figures for Asia.

Notes for editors: Company figures are taken from each company’s own published reports and policies, as checked on Nov 5, 2026. Some companies’ goals excluded specific countries or types of egg; details are in the source table that follows this release.

Source table



Companies credited in the release

Company West, latest Asia, latest Cited in the release for Source Hilton Americas 93%, EMEA 96% (managed) APAC 42% (managed); Philippines 100%, Malaysia and Thailand over 95% (managed) Country results in the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand 2025 Responsible Sourcing Goals, p.5 Accor Europe 80% of all hotels (end-2025) Asia Pacific 73%, South Korea 91%, Philippines 88%, Thailand 80%, Greater China 17% of all hotels (end-2025, self-reported) Country results in South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand June 2026 progress report

Hashtag: #CageFree

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