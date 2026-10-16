Atlantis Studio’s Two-Player Horror Game Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch to Be Published by Q-Games!

Launching October 22 on Nintendo Switch 2!

KYOTO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – Q-Games has announced that it will publish Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch, the upcoming horror game from French developer Atlantis Studio, across Asia, and has released a new trailer. It is a two-player asymmetric co-op horror game built around tension, communication, observation and trust.

Latest Trailer

Nintendo Store *Available starting October 22

Players must combine information from their individual perspectives as they work together to escape a haunted house far from civilization. Communication is essential for survival. By sharing information and coordinating their actions, players must overcome the horrors that await them and find a way out. The game also features Troy Baker, the renowned voice actor known for his roles in The Last of Us and Death Stranding. The Nintendo Store page for Asia is scheduled to go live on Thursday, October 22, with the game launching on Nintendo Switch 2 the same day.

ABOUT THE GAME

Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch is a two-player horror experience. One player, the Explorer, enters the House in first person, searching for clues, solving mysteries and trying to escape before Gloam finds them. The other, the Overseer, stays behind the cameras, using surveillance systems, documents, and tactical tools to track what is happening and guide their partner.

The game supports couch co-op, GameShare, Local Network, and Online Play. Using GameShare, two players can play together even if the other console is either a Nintendo Switch 2 or a Nintendo Switch.

GAME FEATURES

A Two-Player Horror Experience: Built exclusively for two players, communication is essential for survival.

Built exclusively for two players, communication is essential for survival. Asymmetric Exploration: Combine different perspectives to uncover the House’s secrets and stay alive.

Combine different perspectives to uncover the House’s secrets and stay alive. An Oppressive Environment: Explore a claustrophobic house filled with hidden threats.

Explore a claustrophobic house filled with hidden threats. Communication Drives Escape: Share clear instructions, warn your partner of danger and coordinate actions to escape.

Share clear instructions, warn your partner of danger and coordinate actions to escape. GameShare and Co-op: Play together via local co-op, GameShare, Local Network or online play.



BASIC INFORMATION

Title: Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch

Developer: Atlantis Studio

Publisher: Q-Games

Genre: Horror / Asymmetric Co-op

Mode: 2 Player (Local Co-op, Couch Co-op, GameShare, Local Network, Online Play)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Price: HKD 138 / TWD 490 / JPY 2,480 / KRW 24,000 / MYR 59 / SGD 21.99 / THB 450 / PHP 799

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Hashtag: #QGames #BeyondTheDarkNightwatch #NintendoSwitch2

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