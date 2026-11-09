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AutoSwift secures close to A$10 million from Singapore’s X Star Technology to scale AI WINGMAN

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – AutoSwift, the Australian developer of automotive artificial intelligence platform AI WINGMAN by AutoSwift (“AI WINGMAN”), has secured a strategic investment of close to A$10 million from Singapore-headquartered X Star Technology, marking a significant milestone in its growth and ambitions to bring next-generation AI capabilities to the Australian automotive retail industry.

The investment represents a strong vote of confidence from international investors in Australian automotive AI innovation, providing fresh capital to accelerate AI WINGMAN’s development and support its growth ambitions.

As AI reshapes the automotive retail landscape, AI WINGMAN is bringing a new level of intelligence and automation to dealership operations. Designed to help dealerships engage every customer at the right moment, the Australian-developed platform combines conversational AI with intelligent lead and customer engagement to capture more opportunities, strengthen customer relationships and drive sales growth.

The announcement follows the platform’s showcases at the AADA (Australian Automotive Dealer Association) Convention & Expo in Sydney in July and at AIMCONNECT 2026 in Singapore in October, highlighting growing industry interest in AI-powered dealership solutions.

Australian AI innovation attracts international strategic backing

Mr Lei Shen, Director of AI WINGMAN, said the investment reflects growing recognition of the potential of purpose-built AI solutions to transform how automotive dealerships engage with their customers across the entire ownership lifecycle.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how businesses engage with customers, and the automotive industry is no exception. Today’s dealerships face more intense competition and more complex market conditions, yet many valuable sales opportunities are still lost through neglected or delayed engagement.

“AI WINGMAN was developed to address this challenge by turning untapped dealership data into actionable insights, while allowing sales teams to focus their valuable time on building relationships and converting high-potential leads.

“X Star’s strategic investment is a strong endorsement of our technology and vision. It provides a solid foundation to accelerate innovation and bring Australian-developed automotive AI solutions to a broader regional market.”

X Star Technology is a Singapore-headquartered automotive finance technology company with operations spanning Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

Already being used by dealerships franchising leading automotive brands including BYD, Zeekr, Land Rover and Kia, AI WINGMAN demonstrates how Australian-developed AI technology can be applied to real-world challenges in automotive retail.

Hashtag: #AutoSwift #AIWINGMAN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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