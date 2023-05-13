BingX Shifts focuses on Layer 2 Tokens listings

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 May 2023 – BingX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a strategic shift in focus to Layer 2 tokens listings. The decision was made in response to the growing demand for Layer 2 solutions and the need to enhance the overall trading experience for its users.

The move comes at a time of extreme congestion on blockchain networks, which has created a high demand for effective Layer 2 scaling solutions . Layer 2 scaling solutions are built on top of existing blockchain networks and offer faster and more cost-effective transactions while maintaining the blockchain’s decentralization and security features.

To meet this demand, BingX is exploring various Layer 2 projects, such as Starknet. With the meme coin phase reaching its peak, BingX believes that the listing of layer 2 projects will entice traders into the Cryptocurrencies markets.

BingX is committed to providing its users with access to the latest and most innovative Layer 2 solutions. The exchange will continue to research and vet new Layer 2 tokens, ensuring that only legitimate and high-quality projects are listed on the platform.

Furthermore, BingX is considering the potential for airdrops events in line with Starknet, which could lead to the possibility of listing $STRK onto its easy-to-use platform. This would provide even more value to its users and enhance the overall trading experience.

The shift in focus to Layer 2 tokens listings demonstrates BingX’s focus on innovation and its user-centric approach. The demand for faster and cheaper transactions on blockchain networks continues to grow, and BingX is well-positioned to meet this demand. To learn more about BingX and its offerings, visit the exchange’s official website.