BingX Shifts focuses on Layer 2 Tokens listings

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 May 2023 – BingX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a strategic shift in focus to Layer 2 tokens listings. The decision was made in response to the growing demand for Layer 2 solutions and the need to enhance the overall trading experience for its users.
The move comes at a time of extreme congestion on blockchain networks, which has created a high demand for effective Layer 2 scaling solutions. Layer 2 scaling solutions are built on top of existing blockchain networks and offer faster and more cost-effective transactions while maintaining the blockchain’s decentralization and security features.
To meet this demand, BingX is exploring various Layer 2 projects, such as Starknet. With the meme coin phase reaching its peak, BingX believes that the listing of layer 2 projects will entice traders into the Cryptocurrencies markets.
BingX is committed to providing its users with access to the latest and most innovative Layer 2 solutions. The exchange will continue to research and vet new Layer 2 tokens, ensuring that only legitimate and high-quality projects are listed on the platform.
Furthermore, BingX is considering the potential for airdrops events in line with Starknet, which could lead to the possibility of listing $STRK onto its easy-to-use platform. This would provide even more value to its users and enhance the overall trading experience.
The shift in focus to Layer 2 tokens listings demonstrates BingX’s focus on innovation and its user-centric approach. The demand for faster and cheaper transactions on blockchain networks continues to grow, and BingX is well-positioned to meet this demand. To learn more about BingX and its offerings, visit the exchange’s official website.
Hashtag: #BingX
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. Layer 2 trading pairs like MATIC/USDT & ARB/USDT are also available on BingX platform. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Additionally, BingX has launched BingX QA, an engine for trading analysis and investment guidance. Find the latest analysis that includes fundamental analysis of Starkware Token.
