BJP leader denies prior knowledge of Qatar robbery

Hyphen Digital Network |

A local BJP leader arrested over the theft of more than ₹8 crore from the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) headquarters in Qatar has told Koyilandy police that he was unaware of the planned robbery when he travelled abroad.

Parappil Balakrishnan, a resident of Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, surrendered to police on Wednesday in connection with the September 2025 robbery. He claimed that other suspects had promised him employment in Qatar and subsequently involved him in the operation without disclosing their intentions beforehand.

Balakrishnan, an industrial worker experienced in operating cutting equipment, acknowledged using a gas cutter to break open the strong room at the KMCC office in Al Thumama. However, he maintained that he had travelled to Qatar believing he would undertake legitimate industrial work.

His statement introduces a disputed element into the investigation, particularly concerning whether he participated in planning the robbery or became involved after arriving in Qatar. Police have yet to establish independently whether his account accurately reflects the circumstances surrounding his recruitment.

The accused also told investigators that feelings of guilt prompted his decision to surrender. His explanation does not alter the allegations concerning his participation in opening the strong room, an operation central to the theft.

Balakrishnan was produced before a court in Nadapuram and remanded to judicial custody. He is being held at Koyilandy sub-jail while investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the robbery and the involvement of other suspects.

The case concerns the alleged theft of 3.1 million Qatari riyals, equivalent to more than ₹8 crore, from the KMCC headquarters on September 18, 2025. Investigators allege that the perpetrators restrained an employee before forcing entry into the strong room and removing the money.

The employee, described as a room attendant, allegedly had his hands and legs tied during the operation. The perpetrators then used gas-cutting equipment to breach the secured storage area where the money was kept.

Police registered the case on September 15, 2026, following a complaint submitted by P. K. Abdul Raheem, vice-president of Qatar KMCC. The complaint identified six suspects allegedly connected with the robbery.

Besides Balakrishnan, those named are Bombay Shaji, Rashi of Payyoli, Salih, also known as Bava, Hasan, also known as Mammali, and Nisar. The remaining five suspects have not been apprehended, and police are continuing efforts to trace them.

The complaint alleges that Bombay Shaji, Rashi and Salih participated in organising the operation, with assistance from Balakrishnan, Hasan and Nisar. These allegations remain subject to investigation and have not been established through judicial proceedings.

Investigators are examining the roles attributed to the individual suspects, including arrangements made for travel to Qatar and the circumstances under which the group gained access to the organisation’s premises.

Balakrishnan’s account places particular emphasis on the employment offer that allegedly persuaded him to travel. Police must determine whether that explanation is consistent with the evidence concerning preparations for the robbery and his activities before entering the KMCC building.

The investigation also concerns the movement of the stolen money and the identities of those responsible for organising the operation. No confirmed recovery of the missing funds has been disclosed.

Balakrishnan’s political association has attracted attention because he contested the 2025 local body elections as a BJP candidate from Ward Three of Koyilandy municipality. He has also been identified as the party’s Viyyur booth president.

His political position is separate from the criminal allegations, and no evidence has been disclosed establishing organisational involvement by the BJP in the robbery.

The investigation follows criticism over the interval between the alleged theft and the registration of the police complaint. More than a year elapsed between the September 2025 incident and the formal case registered in Koyilandy.

Questions about the delay had generated disagreements among KMCC members, with some seeking explanations from the organisation’s leadership. The controversy also acquired a political dimension because of KMCC’s association with the Indian Union Muslim League.

Some members who publicly questioned the handling of the matter faced disciplinary action from the Muslim League leadership, adding to disagreements surrounding the organisation’s response to the missing money.

The police complaint nevertheless provides the formal basis for the investigation now proceeding in Kozhikode district. Authorities are pursuing the five outstanding suspects while assessing the evidence obtained following Balakrishnan’s surrender.

KMCC operates its Qatar headquarters in the Al Thumama area of Doha, where the alleged robbery took place.