India
BJP worker held for remark against Siddaramaiah’s family

bl8j5log siddaramaiah 1200 625x300 20 May 23

BJP worker Shakuntala HS, who was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Friday for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s family over the Udupi video case, was released on station bail this evening.

Speaking about the Udupi video case, the BJP worker posted a tweet about Siddaramaiah’s family questioning him whether he will call it a fun prank if her wife or daughter-in-law were filmed like the girls of the Udupi college.

A complaint was filed over the tweet by an individual identified as Hanmantray at the high ground police station. Based on the complaint, high grounds police filed an FIR and arrested Shakuntala HS.

Shakuntala posted the tweet while retweeting a post by the Congress party pertaining to the Udupi video case alleging the BJP of politicising the issue, and had called it a “fun prank”.

“According to the Congress, the young Muslim women put a camera in the toilet and made a video of the Hindu girls being a child’s play. What If siddaramaiah’s daughter-in-law or wife were filmed in this manner, would they still consider it a child’s play?” Shakuntala tweeted.

Following her arrest, former Higher education and BJP MLC Ravikumar visited the High Grounds police station and spoke to her regarding the case.

“The government is creating fear among the BJP workers and our social media team. Even Congress keeps tweeting about a lot of stuff. We will also file complaints against them and the police must take action. How many times have you tweeted against Modi?” MLC Ravikumar said.

Meanwhile, another FIR was registered against 15 BJP Yuva morcha members for trying to gherao Karnataka Home minister’s residence while protesting against him over the same Udupi video case.

With inputs from News18

