BJP’s Bravado Betrays Its Fear Of Uprising Against Voter Disenfranchisement

By K Raveendran

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s increasingly aggressive response to the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reveals a political anxiety that its leaders are struggling to conceal. Behind the familiar display of confidence, accusations of opposition conspiracies and warnings about attempts to destabilise the government lies an uncomfortable reality: a movement that began outside the established political system is challenging the ruling party on the fundamental question of electoral legitimacy. The extraordinary mobilisation around Jantar Mantar, and the determination of the Cockroach Janta Party to sustain its campaign despite police restrictions, have transformed what the BJP initially treated as a manageable protest into a potentially formidable political confrontation.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s insistence that the agitation will bring no electoral advantage to Rahul Gandhi or the Congress in 2029 is particularly revealing. The next general election is nearly three years away, yet the government’s most powerful political strategist is already framing the protests in terms of their possible consequences for the BJP’s continued hold on power. Such assertions may be intended to reassure party workers and supporters, but they also betray the seriousness with which the leadership views the challenge. A movement without significant political consequences would hardly require such emphatic dismissal from the highest levels of government.









The BJP’s difficulty is that the Cockroach movement does not fit comfortably into its established political calculations. The ruling party has developed considerable expertise in confronting Congress-led campaigns, exploiting opposition divisions and presenting criticism of the government as partisan obstruction. The Cockroach Janta Party, however, draws much of its strength from young people who are not necessarily committed to any conventional political formation. Its emergence from satire into organised protest has created a form of mobilisation that cannot be neutralised simply by attacking Rahul Gandhi or invoking the Congress party’s electoral failures.

This distinction is central to understanding the government’s unease. The protesters are not merely demanding the resignation of an election official. They are questioning whether the institutional machinery responsible for safeguarding democratic competition can still command public confidence. Their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has consequently acquired a significance far beyond the future of Gyanesh Kumar. It has placed the credibility of India’s electoral process at the centre of a widening political struggle.

The controversy surrounding the deletion of more than 130 million names from electoral rolls has provided the movement with an issue capable of reaching across social, regional and political boundaries. Electoral roll revisions are legitimate administrative exercises, and the removal of duplicate entries, deceased voters and people who have permanently relocated is necessary for maintaining accurate records. The Election Commission and the BJP maintain that the exercise is lawful and reject allegations of partisan manipulation. Nevertheless, the scale of the deletions and complaints about their disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities have created questions that cannot be satisfactorily answered through political denunciations.

For citizens whose names disappear from electoral registers, the distinction between administrative procedure and political exclusion becomes painfully immediate. The right to vote is not a concession from the government but the foundation of democratic citizenship. Even the perception that this right can be arbitrarily withdrawn carries profound consequences for institutional legitimacy. The opposition has seized upon this vulnerability, but the underlying anxiety is not necessarily confined to opposition supporters.

The government’s handling of the demonstrations has compounded the problem. Mass detentions, restrictions on access to protest venues, disruption of transport and the deployment of extensive security arrangements have conveyed an impression of official nervousness rather than administrative confidence. The detention of Cockroach movement founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of Friday’s planned demonstration in Delhi, followed by protests around Connaught Place and solidarity actions elsewhere, demonstrated the limitations of attempting to contain a decentralised movement through policing alone.

The symbolism is particularly damaging. Jantar Mantar has long represented a recognised space for democratic dissent in the national capital. Restricting access to such spaces while insisting that democratic freedoms remain intact invites an obvious contradiction. Every barricade erected against peaceful demonstrators risks becoming another argument for those alleging that the government is uncomfortable with public scrutiny.

More revealing still is the growing tendency among BJP leaders and supporters to describe the agitation through the language of regime change, anarchy and attempts to overthrow an elected government. This vocabulary has traditionally been associated with uprisings abroad, including the Arab Spring and the Jasmine Revolution, where established authorities portrayed popular mobilisation as an existential threat to political stability. Its appearance in India’s domestic political debate suggests that the ruling establishment is increasingly interpreting the protests through the prism of its own survival.

There is, of course, a substantial difference between demanding accountability from an election commissioner and seeking to overthrow a government. The BJP is entitled to challenge the motives of opposition parties and defend constitutional institutions against unsupported allegations. But treating every sustained protest as a disguised attempt at regime change risks diminishing the distinction between democratic dissent and unconstitutional subversion. It also inadvertently elevates the importance of the protesters by presenting them as capable of threatening the administration.

The international dimension has introduced another complication for New Delhi. Overseas scrutiny of the electoral roll controversy and the treatment of demonstrators has intensified, with international media attention extending beyond the familiar disputes between the BJP and Congress. Criticism from the United Nations human rights machinery over mass detentions has made it harder to portray the confrontation as an entirely domestic political quarrel without wider democratic implications.

India has consistently rejected external interference in its internal affairs, and the government can legitimately argue that foreign observers do not possess complete knowledge of its electoral procedures. Yet international concern about voting rights and peaceful assembly cannot be dismissed merely because it originates outside the country. For a government that has invested heavily in projecting India as the world’s leading democratic success story, questions about the independence of electoral institutions create a reputational problem that diplomatic messaging alone cannot resolve.

The greatest danger for the BJP may not be the immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. It lies in the possibility that the agitation will connect institutional distrust with broader dissatisfaction among younger Indians over employment, opportunity and political accountability. The Cockroach movement has already demonstrated an ability to convert anger into sustained collective action. Its earlier campaign over examination irregularities showed that an apparently limited grievance could develop into a wider challenge to ministerial authority.

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders recognise this opportunity. Their participation has given the campaign parliamentary visibility and political weight. But excessive identification with established parties could also weaken the movement’s independent appeal. The BJP would undoubtedly prefer a conventional confrontation with Congress to a prolonged mobilisation involving students, civil society organisations and politically unaffiliated citizens.

The agitation has created a dilemma that cannot be resolved by bravado. Concessions could be interpreted as vindicating the protesters, while continued confrontation could broaden their appeal. Protecting Gyanesh Kumar at any political cost may reinforce the perception that the government has tied its own credibility to that of an institution whose independence is being questioned. The more aggressively the BJP dismisses the Cockroaches as insignificant, the more difficult it becomes to explain why their mobilisation has provoked such an extraordinary response from the ruling establishment. (IPA Service)

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