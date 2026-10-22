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BlackRock introduces actively managed fund targeting robotics companies

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

BlackRock has launched a robotics-focused exchange-traded fund, widening its artificial intelligence investment range as investors become more selective about exposure to the technology.

The iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies Active ETF began trading on NYSE Arca on Wednesday, 21 October, under the ticker RBTX. The fund seeks investments across businesses developing, supplying and deploying intelligent machines that automate physical tasks, including operations in manufacturing and transportation.

BlackRock said robotics represented an important stage in the commercial adoption of artificial intelligence, extending its applications beyond software and computing infrastructure into machinery operating in workplaces and industrial settings. The launch adds a specialised product to an increasingly crowded market for funds seeking to capture different aspects of AI investment.

Jay Jacobs, BlackRock’s US head of equity ETFs, cautioned that market fluctuations had exposed differences between companies associated with the technology. He said investors needed to be deliberate about where and how they obtained exposure rather than treating artificial intelligence as a uniform investment opportunity.

“Expectations can shift quickly, adoption can develop unevenly and market risk remains concentrated in a relatively narrow group of companies,” Jacobs said. He added that market volatility had not altered BlackRock’s confidence in the longer-term investment potential of artificial intelligence.

The fund is actively managed rather than designed to follow a specified stock index. Its mandate covers companies involved in developing, supporting, supplying, servicing, enabling or implementing robotics and related technologies. That approach allows portfolio managers to select businesses at different points in the supply chain rather than restricting investments to manufacturers of finished robots.

BlackRock’s published product information identifies a management fee of 0.65%, equivalent to $65 annually for every $10,000 invested before accounting for market movements. The fund’s stated objective is to maximise total return, although its investment strategy offers no assurance of gains and its value can fall.

The launch comes as asset managers compete to provide increasingly precise exposure to artificial intelligence. Funds focused on the broader technology sector can carry substantial positions in semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and Micron, while more specialised products seek to isolate particular applications, suppliers or financing activities.

At least six AI-linked exchange-traded funds have entered the market over the past month, reflecting growing differentiation within the category. Global X has introduced an LLM ETF targeting businesses involved in developing large language models, while Defiance has launched a fund focused on bonds issued by companies financing AI infrastructure.

These products offer different sources of potential returns and distinct risks. Semiconductor shares can respond sharply to changes in spending forecasts for data centres, whereas robotics businesses may depend more directly on equipment orders, industrial investment and customers’ willingness to automate operations. Debt funds introduce considerations involving borrowing costs and issuers’ creditworthiness.

Robotics also brings operational uncertainties. Companies developing automated systems must demonstrate that their machines can perform reliably, integrate with existing production processes and deliver savings sufficient to justify deployment costs. Progress in artificial intelligence software does not necessarily translate immediately into higher sales or profits for every robotics supplier.

For investors, specialised funds can provide access to businesses that might receive limited weight in conventional market indices. They can also concentrate exposure within relatively small groups of companies or industries, leaving performance vulnerable to shifts in demand, competition and valuations. Active management adds the possibility that portfolio selection will diverge substantially from broader technology benchmarks.

BlackRock’s documentation identifies Tony Kim, head of its technology equity team, as the fund’s lead portfolio manager. The fund was established on 20 October, with its exchange listing following a day later. Its published materials specify semi-annual distributions, although the newly launched vehicle has no established record of annual investment returns.

The strategy therefore differs from simply buying shares in the largest artificial intelligence companies. Its investment universe includes businesses whose revenues depend on physical automation, a market where adoption may vary by industry. BlackRock has not presented the launch as protection against volatility or as a guarantee of portfolio diversification.

The fund’s registration documents were filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission before trading commenced. Its prospectus also warns that portfolio turnover may be higher than for index-tracking funds, potentially increasing transaction costs. Investors buying or selling shares on an exchange may additionally face brokerage charges and differences between trading prices and the value of underlying holdings.

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