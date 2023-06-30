Blofin Exchange Eases Access to Vietnamese Market

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Blofin , the emerging crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Vietnamese market, catering to the local language and requirements. Collaborating with affiliates, start-ups, and customers, Blofin aims to enhance cryptocurrency adoption in the Vietnamese region through its advanced trading system. The exchange remains committed to continuously improving its platform, taking into account localized user customs and preferences.

“With 21% of its population reportedly owning cryptocurrencies, Vietnam has emerged as a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption,” stated Matt, CEO of Blofin. “In less than three years, Vietnam has become an attractive destination for cryptocurrency ventures. We take pride in offering Vietnamese users a reliable and accurate trading platform that fulfills their needs.”

As part of its dedication to providing enhanced opportunities for cryptocurrency investors in Vietnam, Blofin has developed a full-featured product available in Vietnamese. Additionally, Blofin has dedicated support the Vietnamese community to address user inquiries, ensuring a positive experience that fully utilize the exchange’s range of digital asset services.

The Blofin team is proactively establishing connections with influential Vietnamese figures, collaborating with innovative projects, and actively engaging with local crypto communities to foster stronger user engagement. Blofin stands out by providing unmatched convenience and security for crypto futures trading. Explore the Blofin website and mobile apps, available for both iOS and Android users, and discover the transformative potential of Blofin in Vietnamese today. Join us on this groundbreaking journey and experience the innovative power of Blofin firsthand!

About Blofin

Blofin is a cryptocurrency futures trading exchange where users can get into cryptocurrency futures trading in an exciting and rewarding way. On Jan. 12th, 2023, Blofin launched its futures trading exchange platform packed with pragmatic security measures, including AI-powered algorithms, infrastructure, analysis, and more. Designed to offer all users an equal, transparent, and highly effective trading experience, Blofin is now inviting the best and brightest futures traders to join its pioneering program. Blofin team consists of serial entrepreneurs, executives from the traditional finance industry, professional traders, risk control professionals, and more.