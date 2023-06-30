logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachBlofin Exchange Eases Access to Vietnamese Market
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
33 seen
0 Comments

Blofin Exchange Eases Access to Vietnamese Market

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Blofin, the emerging crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Vietnamese market, catering to the local language and requirements. Collaborating with affiliates, start-ups, and customers, Blofin aims to enhance cryptocurrency adoption in the Vietnamese region through its advanced trading system. The exchange remains committed to continuously improving its platform, taking into account localized user customs and preferences.
“With 21% of its population reportedly owning cryptocurrencies, Vietnam has emerged as a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption,” stated Matt, CEO of Blofin. “In less than three years, Vietnam has become an attractive destination for cryptocurrency ventures. We take pride in offering Vietnamese users a reliable and accurate trading platform that fulfills their needs.”
As part of its dedication to providing enhanced opportunities for cryptocurrency investors in Vietnam, Blofin has developed a full-featured product available in Vietnamese. Additionally, Blofin has dedicated support the Vietnamese community to address user inquiries, ensuring a positive experience that fully utilize the exchange’s range of digital asset services.
The Blofin team is proactively establishing connections with influential Vietnamese figures, collaborating with innovative projects, and actively engaging with local crypto communities to foster stronger user engagement. Blofin stands out by providing unmatched convenience and security for crypto futures trading. Explore the Blofin website and mobile apps, available for both iOS and Android users, and discover the transformative potential of Blofin in Vietnamese today. Join us on this groundbreaking journey and experience the innovative power of Blofin firsthand!

Hashtag: #crypto#Vietnam#blockchain#technology

linkedin.com/company/blofin-exchange/

ADVERTISEMENT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Blofin

is a cryptocurrency futures trading exchange where users can get into cryptocurrency futures trading in an exciting and rewarding way. On Jan. 12th, 2023, Blofin launched its futures trading exchange platform packed with pragmatic security measures, including AI-powered algorithms, infrastructure, analysis, and more. Designed to offer all users an equal, transparent, and highly effective trading experience, Blofin is now inviting the best and brightest futures traders to join its pioneering program. Blofin team consists of serial entrepreneurs, executives from the traditional finance industry, professional traders, risk control professionals, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Big Power Rivalry Influencing Bangladesh Polls Due In January 2024 // Rajnath alleges communal colour being given to UCC // President of UAE receives call from Bill Gates // Blofin Exchange Eases Access to Vietnamese Market // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 30 Jun 2023 // BJP questions Rahul’s ‘links’ to George Soros, Jamaat-e-Islami // Gaw Capital Partners Successfully Completes the Final Close of Gateway Real Estate Fund VII at US$3 Billion // IT-OT Security Convergence Key to Optimizing Risk Management // Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers // Dilemma And Desperation Plague BJP Top Brass Before Lok Sabha Polls // PM’s UCC push only an election agenda, says IUML // TN governor reneges on minister’s sack after backlash // HKBU joins hands with Google Hong Kong to enrich students’ transdisciplinary problem-solving skills // Central ‘no’ forces Karnataka govt to give money instead of rice // Prudential teams up with Bangkok Dusit Medical Services to offer customers access to affordable high-quality breast cancer treatment // Al Azhar commends UAE’s response to burning of Holy Quran // Modi meeting triggers speculation about cabinet rejig // SGPC to meet Amit Shah over Gurdwaras Act amendment // Insta360’s Go 3 Action Cam is Tiny and Versatile // Cong gets stomach ache when Modi is hailed abroad: Nadda //