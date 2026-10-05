Brother “Managed Print Service” Enables Businesses to Reduce Operating Costs and Enhance Efficiency with Flexible Deployment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – Amid rising operating costs and accelerating digital transformation, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong are facing increasing pressure from equipment investment, limited manpower resources, and the growing complexity of print management across multiple departments. For organizations with multiple teams, office locations, or hybrid work arrangements, maintaining a reliable and efficient printing environment at a reasonable cost has become an important operational challenge.

Most businesses primarily print A4 documents such as contracts, invoices, reports, and administrative paperwork. When A4 printing is sufficient to meet the majority of daily business requirements, investing in larger and more expensive printing equipment may not be necessary. Brother’s Managed Print Service (MPS) allows businesses to flexibly deploy printing resources according to actual operational needs without incurring substantial upfront capital expenditure. The service also provides comprehensive consumables management, maintenance, and professional technical support, making print management simpler and more efficient.

Comprehensive Print Management That Reduces Administrative and IT Workloads

Traditional printer ownership often involves purchasing equipment, replenishing consumables, arranging repairs, and managing technical support, all of which can increase administrative efforts and hidden operating costs, particularly for SMEs without dedicated IT or administrative teams.

Brother’s Managed Print Service includes printer usage, consumables supply, maintenance services, and technical support. This enables businesses to enjoy a reliable printing experience without spending additional time managing day-to-day printing operations, allowing resources to be redirected toward core business development.

Eliminate Large Capital Expenditure and Improve Cash Flow Management

For growing businesses and startups, major investments in office equipment can significantly impact cash flow planning.

Under the monthly subscription model, businesses pay a fixed monthly fee to access professional-grade Brother printing equipment without making a substantial upfront investment. The service also does not impose a fixed monthly print volume limit, enabling organizations to adjust printing usage and device deployment according to operational needs. This flexibility helps businesses control costs more effectively while minimizing resource underutilization and wastage.



Flexible Multi-Device Deployment for Greater Departmental Productivity

For organizations with multiple departments or work teams, relying on a single shared printer can often result in wait times and reduced document processing efficiency.

Brother’s Managed Print Service solution enables businesses to deploy multiple printers according to actual operational requirements. For example, administrative, human resources, finance, and sales departments can each be equipped with printers tailored to their specific needs. This helps minimize waiting time, reduce cross-department disruptions, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance document confidentiality.

The solution is also well-suited for organizations with multiple offices, retail outlets, or distributed business teams, providing centralized management of multiple devices while ensuring consistent technical support and after-sales service.

Proactive Consumables Replenishment Minimizes Business Disruptions

Many businesses have experienced workflow interruptions caused by depleted toner or consumables, potentially delaying important document production, customer service, and internal operations.

Brother’s Managed Print Service automatically monitors printer performance and consumables usage, proactively arranging replenishment before supplies run low. For industries with high printing demands, such as insurance, financial services, logistics, professional services, and education, this not only reduces administrative workload but also minimizes inventory management and procurement-related tasks.

Designed for Hong Kong Offices and Hybrid Work Environments

As hybrid working becomes increasingly common, businesses require more flexible approaches to printer deployment.

Brother offers a range of compact yet feature-rich printers that are particularly suitable for Hong Kong’s space-constrained office environments, departmental workspaces, and shared offices. With a smaller footprint while still meeting everyday business printing requirements, these devices help organizations make better use of valuable office space.

In addition, Brother provides remote technical support services to assist with device setup, network connectivity, and other technical issues, reducing the day-to-day support burden on IT teams.

Five Key Benefits of Choosing Brother “Managed Print Service”

Reduce large upfront procurement costs and adapt flexibly to changing business needs

Proactive consumables replenishment to minimize inventory management and purchasing efforts

Maintenance and professional technical support to reduce equipment downtime risks

Automated usage monitoring to lower administrative and management workload

Compact printer design ideal for Hong Kong’s limited office space

Focus on Growing Your Core Business



Through its monthly subscription model, flexible device deployment, automated consumables management, and professional technical support, Brother’s Managed Print Service helps businesses simplify print management, reduce overall operating costs, and improve productivity across departments and locations.

When most printing requirements consist primarily of A4 documents, businesses can select the most suitable device configuration based on their actual operational needs without allocating additional resources to infrequent printing demands. By adopting a more flexible and streamlined print management approach, organizations can focus on growing their business, serving customers, and driving innovation, ultimately strengthening their competitive advantage.

Learn more about Brother “Managed Print Service” and limited-time offers:

Website: https://www.brother.com.hk/en/solutions/mps

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Email: [email protected]

Information contained in this release is accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change without prior notice.

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About Brother International (HK) Limited

Founded in Japan in 1908, Brother has over 110 years of history. It has developed into an international brand with 16 production facilities and 51 sales points worldwide, spanning 44 countries. Brother produces high-quality and innovative products for the printing and imaging, labelling, and sewing markets, maintaining a leading position in the industry. Its main products include a variety of inkjet and laser printers, multifunction printers, fax machines, scanners, label printers, and a range of home sewing machines and commercial embroidery machines.

As a trusted brand, Brother adheres to a “customer-first” philosophy in all aspects of its business, continually meeting diverse customer needs and market challenges with comprehensive and high-quality solutions.

Brother International (Hong Kong) is one of the leading suppliers of home, office, and industrial products in Hong Kong. Established in 1994, it has been serving customers in Hong Kong and Macau for over 30 years. According to IDC’s Global Hardware Peripheral Tracker report, Brother’s A3 multifunction colour inkjet printer has been the number one in shipment volume in the world for 18 consecutive years from 2008 to 2025, reaffirming Brother’s business success in the region.

For more information about Brother Hong Kong, contact our WhatsApp at (852) 3187 0505 or visit the website www.brother.com.hk。

NOTE: All brand and products names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.