logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachBybit and Max Verstappen Extend Grand Prix Triumph with Unforgettable Fan Celebration in Japan
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Bybit and Max Verstappen Extend Grand Prix Triumph with Unforgettable Fan Celebration in Japan

thumbnail orbr
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 29 September 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to have invited fans to an unforgettable experience at the 2023 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix, following Max Verstappen’s podium win, and ORBR winning the Constructors’ World Championship for the sixth time in the team’s history.

thumbnail_orbr.png

As industries that celebrate innovation, speed and the relentless pursuit of victory against fierce competition, Formula 1 and crypto trading share a kindred spirit of pushing boundaries and challenging convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this collaboration, selected fans enjoyed top-tier viewing packages including prime VIP seats at Suzuka Circuit. An exclusive pre-race reception also invited attendees to immerse themselves in the elite racing culture and mingle directly with Oracle Red Bull Racing’s star driver, Max Verstappen.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing to empower fans worldwide with this incredible opportunity,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Through collaborations like this, we aim to enrich communities by granting unique access to these leading worlds of motorsports and crypto. Bybit is proud to join forces with a champion team to inspire and engage the next generation.”

Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Just in:
Spectacular Gala Evening marks opening of ‘TIMELESS Watch Week’ at LANDMARK // Prime Minister Narendra Modi Is Now A YouTuber With 17.9 Million Subscribers // Abhishek defies ED, says he will attend Delhi rally // China is undertaking mass disinformation campaign in Taiwan // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Belgrade after working visit // Cong raps Museum demolition for Vista // SOUNDBOKS 4 is a Massive Portable Bluetooth Performance Speaker // BJP In A Big Dilemma After Choosing Union Ministers For Assembly Polls // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 30 Sep 2023 // Rahul Bats For Caste Census Again, Says Women’s Bill Will Benefit // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, Prime Minister of Hungary visit development projects in Belgrade // Bybit and Max Verstappen Extend Grand Prix Triumph with Unforgettable Fan Celebration in Japan // VinFast officially launches VF 6 in Vietnam // GSM officially launches electric scooter ride-hailing services in Ho Chi Minh City // UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in Pakistan // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Albania // India’s great money making opportunity // Japanese scientists confirm microplastics present in clouds // The Essential Guide to Modern Business Tools and Services // PM Narendra Modi’s Political Postures Signify His Stakes Very High //