logo
Just in:
Roma Spider Marks the Return of the Soft Top Ferrari Convertible // UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood // Mercedes-Benz Keeps the Two-door Coupe Alive with the New CLE for 2024 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 15 Jul 2023 // Ajit Pawar accused of bowing before ‘Delhi Durbar’ // Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a major global climate change event // Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano // Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sustainable environment // Philippine’s Zack Tabudlo and South Africa’s Nasty C Team Up to Release New Single “Fallin’” With COKE STUDIO™ // Indian and Jack Daniel’s New Custom Bike has Whiskey in its Paint // Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager // Lightship L1 is an Electrically Assisted Trailer that Won’t Affect an EV’s Range // Renowned Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung and Virologist David Ho initiate Global Pandemic Research Alliance // Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider are 1016hp Road-going Track Monsters // Is Pakistan Government Politically Prepared To Implement IMF Proposed Reforms? // BJP-RSS Have Sinister Designs Behind Bringing Uniform Civil Code Again // Bybit Trading Bots Smash All-Time-High On the Back of XRP-Led Rally // Opposition Parties Second Conclave At Bengaluru Has To Take The Unity To The Higher Level // Sing!China Metaverse Welcomes 100 Million Viewers and Fans, Unlocking a New Interactive Web3 Experience // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 14 Jul 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachBybit Trading Bots Smash All-Time-High On the Back of XRP-Led Rally
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
9 seen
0 Comments

Bybit Trading Bots Smash All-Time-High On the Back of XRP-Led Rally

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – Trading bots on Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, have broken all-time highs for trading volume in the last 24 hours, on the back of a sudden crypto rally that saw XRP surge 70%.

Bybit’s free trading bots, which use algorithmic trading strategies to automatically submit buy and sell orders, hit a combined trading volume of $250,000,000 in the last 24 hours, beating the previous record of $220 million. Indeed, the 24-hour trading volume was 2.5 times higher than the average for this quarter.

The surge was led by Bybit’s XRP futures trading bot, which saw a volume of $49,000,000 — over a 49-fold increase from Wednesday, making it the second most algorithmically traded asset on Bybit, behind bitcoin. The crypto exchange also saw a 50% increase in new bots created in the same time period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bybit provides smart AI parameters for each trading pair available on its bots. The parameters are maintained by quantitative specialists to maximize profits. Once a user has set up their trading bot and is earning a good return, they can share their strategy with a fellow trader with the click of a button.

“We are excited to see our products performing so well during times of upside volatility,” said Vivien Fang, head of financial products at Bybit. “It’s times like these when Bybit is most proud to be offering next-level opportunities to all market participants. Traditionally, sophisticated trading bots were tools accessible only by elite investors, but, as the world’s Crypto Ark, we simplify these tools to allow easy access to their powerful functionality.”

More From Bybit

Bybit Trading Bot Homepage

21 Best Crypto Grid Trading Bots to Use in 2023 (Updated)

How to Use Bybit Futures Grid Bot

Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For more information please visit:

For updates, please follow:


facebook.com/Bybit

linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/




ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Just in:
Renowned Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung and Virologist David Ho initiate Global Pandemic Research Alliance // Kia EV9 is Way More Than Just an Electric Telluride // Little Car Company Made a Full-size Version of the Tamiya Wild One RC Car from the 80s // Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood // Bengal BJP seeks governor’s intervention to restore order // Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a major global climate change event // Christopher Eubanks Named Winner of the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award at Wimbledon 2023 // Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager // TMC decries Shah’s remarks on panchayat poll violence // Roma Spider Marks the Return of the Soft Top Ferrari Convertible // Opposition Parties Second Conclave At Bengaluru Has To Take The Unity To The Higher Level // First Day of Prime Day was the Single Largest Sales Day Ever on Amazon, Helping Make This the Biggest Prime Day Event Ever // Lightship L1 is an Electrically Assisted Trailer that Won’t Affect an EV’s Range // Indian and Jack Daniel’s New Custom Bike has Whiskey in its Paint // Is Pakistan Government Politically Prepared To Implement IMF Proposed Reforms? // Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano // Row over BJP video showing Indian areas as Pak, China // BJP-RSS Have Sinister Designs Behind Bringing Uniform Civil Code Again // Even After Ten Weeks, There Are Little Signs Of Normalcy In Manipur // Arch Motorcycles’ 1s Straddles Between Café Racer and Cruiser //