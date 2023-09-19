Cabinet clears Women Reservation Bill for special session

Amid the opposition’s demand to introduce and hold a discussion on the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill, the Union Cabinet met on Monday evening after the first day of the special session of Parliament. The Cabinet has reportedly cleared the bill which aims to ensure the reservation of 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies was cleared by the Union cabinet this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, while there was no official word on the agenda items before the Cabinet, the meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and came after the PM’s comment earlier today that “historic decisions” will be taken in this special session.

Meanwhile, the Congress has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to clear the Women’s Reservation Bill but said the same could have been discussed during the all-party meeting called a day before the commencement of the special session of the parliament.

“It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy,” Congress Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various bills, including the women’s reservation bill, that may come up during the session.

This Women’s Reservation Bill proposed reserving one-third of all seats in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women and included a quota-within-quota for SCs, STs, and Anglo-Indians.

Reserved seats were to rotate after each general election, ensuring that all constituencies would eventually be reserved.

However, the bill has faced several controversies and witnessed a turbulent fate with the introduction of many similar bills in 1996, 1998, and 1999.

In 2008, the Bill finally saw some hope when it made passage in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 however, it lapsed due consideration due to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.