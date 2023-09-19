logo
HomeIndia PoliticsCabinet clears Women Reservation Bill for special session
India Politics
0 likes

Cabinet clears Women Reservation Bill for special session

1667877898 1627283897 news18 logo 1200x800 1

Amid the opposition’s demand to introduce and hold a discussion on the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill, the Union Cabinet met on Monday evening after the first day of the special session of Parliament. The Cabinet has reportedly cleared the bill which aims to ensure the reservation of 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies was cleared by the Union cabinet this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, while there was no official word on the agenda items before the Cabinet, the meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and came after the PM’s comment earlier today that “historic decisions” will be taken in this special session.

Meanwhile, the Congress has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to clear the Women’s Reservation Bill but said the same could have been discussed during the all-party meeting called a day before the commencement of the special session of the parliament.

“It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy,” Congress Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various bills, including the women’s reservation bill, that may come up during the session.

This Women’s Reservation Bill proposed reserving one-third of all seats in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women and included a quota-within-quota for SCs, STs, and Anglo-Indians.

Reserved seats were to rotate after each general election, ensuring that all constituencies would eventually be reserved.

However, the bill has faced several controversies and witnessed a turbulent fate with the introduction of many similar bills in 1996, 1998, and 1999.

In 2008, the Bill finally saw some hope when it made passage in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 however, it lapsed due consideration due to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

With inputs from News18

The post Cabinet clears Women Reservation Bill for special session first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Featured
Featured
India Politics
Just in:
UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation in celebrating Sultan Al Neyadi’s homecoming // NEXCOM Unleashes AI-Powered Edge Computing for Retail Applications with the Neu-X303mini // Foreign Tech Firms Find India An Attractive Manufacturing Destination // Low Antarctic sea ice levels “mind-blowing” // New Festival of Craft & Design at Leeds Castle // Grain ships arrive in Ukraine using new route // Congress Leadership Confident Of Taking On BJP In 2024 Under INDIA Banner // EA Sports FC 24: How to play FIFA 24 early on PS5, PC, and Xbox // AIADMK leader says no more alliance with BJP // Nakheel launches Palm Jebel Ali villas // Mona Al Marri inaugurates 26th edition of SGI Dubai // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 18 Sep 2023 // Congmen for seat-sharing talks after state polls // Opposition dubs EC bill as anti-Constitution // Kharge says BRS is ‘B team’ of BJP in Telangana // UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen // PM’s Bid To Rouse Passions On The Issue Of Sanatan Dharma Failing In Poll Bound Five States // Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building // UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments // Cabinet clears Women Reservation Bill for special session //