California electorate defeats proposed levy on billionaire wealth

California voters have rejected a proposed tax on billionaires, handing a defeat to labour unions and progressive Democrats after a costly campaign that exposed divisions within the state’s governing party.

Proposition 40, which would have imposed a one-off 5% levy on the net worth of residents holding more than $1 billion, was defeated in the November 3 election. With counting continuing, returns showed approximately 53% voting against the proposal and 47% supporting it. The outcome was called on Monday, November 9.

The decision blocks what would have been the first state-level wealth tax of its kind in the United States. It also raises obstacles for campaigners seeking similar levies elsewhere, although supporters have pledged to renew their efforts in California.

The proposal was sponsored by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which argued that extraordinary private fortunes should help replace federal funding withdrawn from healthcare programmes. The union estimated that the levy could raise $100 billion, a projection considerably higher than the tens of billions anticipated by California’s non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Under the measure, 90% of proceeds would have supported healthcare services, with the balance allocated to education and food assistance. The tax would have applied to eligible billionaires resident in California on January 1, 2026, and been assessed against their wealth at the end of the year.

Governor Gavin Newsom opposed the initiative, warning that taxing accumulated wealth could encourage wealthy entrepreneurs to relocate and weaken the state’s future tax receipts. His position placed him against the California Democratic Party and the California Federation of Labor Unions, both of which backed the measure.

The division extended to organisations traditionally aligned with Democrats. The California Teachers Association and Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California opposed Proposition 40, while Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ro Khanna supported it. Their disagreement complicated efforts to present a unified position on taxing extreme wealth.

Opponents mounted a heavily financed campaign, arguing that the proposal threatened investment, employment and public finances. Campaign finance disclosures showed wealthy donors contributing approximately $378 million to efforts against the tax and related ballot proposals, compared with about $33.5 million raised by supporters.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin was a leading contributor, donating more than $100 million to an opposition committee. His participation highlighted the scale of Silicon Valley’s resistance to a levy based on financial holdings, including shares in companies whose market valuations can fluctuate substantially.

Supporters maintained that the measure was needed to protect essential services from federal spending reductions. They argued that the wealthiest residents could contribute more without undermining the broader economy, and accused opponents of using their financial advantage to dominate the campaign.

Dave Regan, president of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, said the union would pursue another billionaire tax initiative in 2028 unless state lawmakers developed an adequate response to healthcare funding pressures. The pledge leaves open the possibility of another electoral contest over wealth taxation.

The vote coincided with two rival propositions designed to restrict taxation. Proposition 41, which proposed additional safeguards and audits concerning tax measures, was defeated. Proposition 42, seeking to prohibit certain taxes on financial assets and other property as well as most retroactive taxation, was ahead in the count and could independently complicate any renewed wealth tax proposal if approved.

California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office had cautioned that the proposed levy could produce substantial but uncertain receipts, depending partly on asset valuations and changes in residency. It also warned that departures by wealthy taxpayers could reduce annual income tax collections, illustrating the competing fiscal considerations confronting voters.

Voting patterns suggested the issue remained divisive beyond party leadership. Younger voters were more receptive to the proposal, while older and higher-income voters were more inclined to oppose it. Support was comparatively strong in Los Angeles and San Francisco, despite the measure losing across much of the state.

The measure exposed a distinction between support for higher taxes on the wealthy and approval of this mechanism. Polling indicated that voters favoured contributions from billionaires but remained unconvinced by Proposition 40.

The proposed tax would have covered shares, business interests, bonds and other assets rather than simply annual earnings. Eligible taxpayers would have been permitted to settle liabilities immediately or through instalments over five years, an arrangement intended to address difficulties associated with paying taxes on assets not readily converted into cash.