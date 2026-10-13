Canada appoints national AI council to advise government

Canada has established a national artificial intelligence council to advise Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government on safe adoption, economic opportunities and domestic control of critical technology.

The Prime Minister’s National Council on Artificial Intelligence, announced on 2 October, brings together researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and public-sector specialists to provide independent advice on the government’s AI for All strategy. Its remit includes managing technological risks, improving public services and strengthening Canada’s capacity to develop and operate AI systems.

The council will advise rather than regulate. Its advisory status distinguishes it from federal departments responsible for developing legislation, procurement rules and operational safeguards. The arrangement leaves elected officials accountable for decisions even where outside specialists recommend changes to government priorities. A small team within the Privy Council Office will support its work, while ministers and federal departments retain responsibility for policy decisions and implementation. The government has not assigned the body powers to enforce standards or impose penalties on technology companies.

Carney said the council would help determine how Canada could deploy AI effectively while managing risks and ensuring wider economic benefits. He linked technological sovereignty to the ability of countries to develop, adopt and govern systems under their own authority.

Its membership includes Yoshua Bengio, a prominent AI researcher known for his work on machine learning and AI safety, alongside Ajay Agrawal, Sanja Fidler and Gillian Hadfield. Other members are Jordan Jacobs, Eric Lamarre, Valérie Pisano, Senator Thomas Pitfield, Jody Thomas, Louis Vachon and Michelle Zatlyn. Patrick Pichette serves as an ex officio member.

The government said the group would draw on expertise spanning AI safety, governance, research, business investment and public administration. It is expected to identify opportunities for cooperation between public institutions and private organisations, as well as propose initiatives addressing challenges arising from increasingly powerful systems.

Three objectives underpin the broader national strategy: building trust in AI, expanding opportunities for Canadians and strengthening sovereign control over essential capabilities. The council will advise on how those objectives translate into government programmes, commercial adoption and investment priorities.

Economic competitiveness is a substantial part of its mandate. Ottawa wants Canadian research to support stronger domestic companies, better-paid employment and increased productivity. The council will examine barriers to AI adoption and ways of supporting companies capable of competing internationally, while considering the infrastructure needed to reduce dependence on foreign providers.

Its work also encompasses protecting democratic institutions and addressing safety concerns. These issues include the potential for AI-generated misinformation, harmful automated decisions and weaknesses in oversight. The government’s announcement identifies safety and democratic protection as priorities, although it does not prescribe particular regulatory measures for the council to recommend.

The new body forms part of AI for All, launched in June as a five-year national strategy. The government says the programme seeks to encourage responsible deployment across the economy while improving public trust and preserving national decision-making over critical digital resources.

Separately, federal authorities are developing rules and practical guidance for AI use inside government. The Treasury Board Secretariat’s public-service strategy for 2025 to 2027 identifies central technical capacity, governance, staff training and transparency as priority areas. It acknowledges that fragmented policies and unclear responsibilities can complicate adoption across departments.

The federal government has also introduced a public register describing AI systems being explored, developed or used by its institutions. Its initial version, published in November 2025, contained information from 42 institutions covering more than 400 systems. Officials subsequently sought public feedback on improvements to the register, including how information should be presented and updated.

Transparency remains a separate policy issue. In July, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon announced consultations on clearer information about AI systems and AI-generated material. The exercise sought views on how people could recognise automated interactions and assess the origin of digital content.

Federal guidance also addresses the risks associated with autonomous AI agents, including safeguards, monitoring and accountability. A guide issued in May outlines additional governance considerations for systems capable of carrying out tasks with limited human intervention.

The council’s membership spans both the commercial and research communities, reflecting the government’s intention to obtain advice from people involved in developing technology as well as those studying its consequences. The announcement did not specify a timetable for its first recommendations or a schedule for publishing its advice, nor did it identify a chairperson.