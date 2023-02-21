Case against Cong leader for mis-spelling PM’s name

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has come out with guns blazing against senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera after the latter allegedly ‘misspelt’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name while criticising the Centre over the Adani row. Hitting out at Khera for allegedly mocking the name of PM Modi and that of his father in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the country will not forgive “these horrible remarks of Congressmen”.

“Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen,” Sarma tweeted on Monday night.

Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 20, 2023

Sarma’s comment came after the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against the Congress leader following a complaint by city-based BJP leader Mukesh Sharma who alleged that the Khera “intentionally made fun” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father.

The case was registered at Hazratganj police station here under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC, a police official said.

Khera allegedly made the remarks while criticising the Centre over the Adani row.