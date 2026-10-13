Chamet Brings Real-Time AI Translation in 50+ Languages and Multimodal Safety AI to Cross-Border Video Chat

Live translated subtitles help users talk across languages, while multi-model moderation and multimodal age-risk detection support user protection

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Chamet , a global live streaming and video chat platform with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play worldwide, today detailed two AI systems behind its experience: real-time translation during video calls, and multi-model AI for content moderation and user protection.

Real-time AI translation

Chamet’s AI translation turns spoken dialogue into translated on-screen subtitles as people speak. It supports more than 50 languages and is free for users. Subtitles appear within the call itself, so people across Asia, the Middle East, the United States and other regions can talk without language barriers.

AI for a safer community

Chamet uses AI detection and human review together to find and act on violations in real time. Two methods sit at the centre of this work.

Multimodal detection of suspected minors: Chamet has zero tolerance for underage users. Instead of relying on a single signal, its system combines profile photos, live-stream frames, video, voice, text, self-reported age and account behaviour to assess whether an account may belong to a minor. Each case receives a risk level based on model confidence. Depending on that level, the system can restrict content, limit interactions or restrict the account, and human reviewers check cases before final decisions. Accounts found to have falsified their age are permanently suspended.

Multi-model fusion for content review: Chamet uses several moderation models and third-party services, each with its own labels, confidence scales and strengths. The platform maps all of their outputs onto one shared risk scale. It then weighs the results by content type, such as images, video, audio or text, by where the content appears, such as a live stream or a profile, and by each model’s track record. The result is a single risk level and a consistent action for each piece of content, with the highest-risk cases prioritised for reviewers.

These systems work alongside real-person face verification, client- and server-side safeguards against unauthorised screen recording, in-app reporting and blocking, and an appeals process. Together they help reduce risk on the platform.

“Our commitment to ‘Make Chat Borderless’ starts with helping people understand one another,” said David Qi, Chief Marketing Officer of Chamet. “We built translation into the call and kept it free. And because these are live conversations, we use AI to help our review teams spot risk sooner and act more consistently.”

Hashtag: #Chamet

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About Chamet

Chamet is a global live streaming and video chat platform. It offers live streaming, video chat, party rooms and feeds for social discovery. AI-powered real-time translation helps people talk across languages. Community guidelines, AI-assisted and human moderation, and in-app report and block tools support user safety. Learn more at https://www.chamet.com/ .