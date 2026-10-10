China unveils employment initiative to address AI skills

China will introduce a new employment initiative to help workers adapt to artificial intelligence, officials announced on Saturday, as Beijing seeks to create jobs while managing technological changes across its economy.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security outlined the initiative during a State Council Information Office briefing, placing workforce development and emerging employment opportunities at the centre of China’s economic priorities for the next five years.

The programme will focus on aligning workers’ skills with changing industrial requirements as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into manufacturing, services and other sectors. Officials identified technological transformation as an important consideration for employment policy during the 2026–2030 planning period.

The announcement comes as China reported creating 10.52 million urban jobs during the first nine months of 2026, equivalent to 87.7 per cent of its annual employment target. The ministry described overall employment conditions as generally stable despite continuing pressure on the labour market.

China’s surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.2 per cent during the first eight months of the year. Authorities are seeking to maintain employment in labour-intensive industries while developing opportunities in emerging sectors and strengthening recruitment across services.

The government also plans additional measures to expand service-sector employment, coordinating policies across departments to support businesses and improve access to jobs. Services remain a major source of employment, making their continued expansion important for absorbing workers entering the labour market.

The artificial intelligence initiative forms part of a broader employment strategy that emphasises vocational training, occupational mobility and closer coordination between educational institutions and employers. Beijing has identified mismatches between available skills and business requirements as an obstacle to improving employment quality.

Under the government’s five-year employment framework, vocational training programmes will be expanded to help workers acquire competencies demanded by changing industries. Particular attention will be directed towards graduates, migrant workers and people experiencing difficulties securing employment.

The authorities have also committed to improving systems that match jobseekers with vacancies, including the use of artificial intelligence in recruitment services and occupational guidance. These measures are intended to make employment services more responsive to changing business demand.

Separate guidelines issued by four government agencies in June established a framework for applying artificial intelligence across human resources and social security administration. The agencies included the human resources ministry, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Data Administration.

Those guidelines envisage using intelligent recruitment systems to identify employers’ requirements, assess applicants’ capabilities and provide personalised career guidance. They also call for improved monitoring of how artificial intelligence affects employment, including the development of assessment mechanisms to identify potential disruption.

The government wants employment services to connect information about vacancies with vocational training, skills assessment and recruitment assistance. Such integration could help workers identify qualifications required for positions emerging from technological transformation.

The initiative arrives alongside broader efforts to accelerate artificial intelligence deployment across China’s economy. Policy guidelines released this week call for stronger technological research, industrial applications and safeguards against risks associated with rapid investment in advanced technologies.

Beijing’s approach combines support for technological innovation with measures intended to prevent speculative investment and improve oversight. Authorities have called for artificial intelligence applications in established industries alongside development of intelligent products and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Evidence of changing workplace requirements has emerged from research published by the International Labour Organization in September. Its examination of 21 Chinese enterprises across several industries found that every participating company was either deploying artificial intelligence or preparing to introduce it.

A complementary survey involving 1,591 professionals found that 56 per cent regarded artificial intelligence as an inevitable development, while 47 per cent believed the technology would create more jobs than it displaced. The findings also highlighted uncertainty surrounding employment effects.

The research identified productivity improvements in recruitment, customer services and manufacturing, although it noted limitations in measuring results consistently. These findings underline the importance of distinguishing potential employment opportunities from the displacement of existing tasks.

China’s employment authorities are also pursuing digital improvements to social insurance administration. Official figures showed that basic pension insurance covered more than 1.079 billion people at the end of September, while unemployment insurance covered 251 million.

Work-injury insurance covered 327 million people, according to the ministry. The combined balance of the country’s three principal social insurance funds stood at 11.2 trillion yuan at the end of September, providing a financial measure of the existing social protection system.