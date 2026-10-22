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Chinese Amateur Music Program Goes Global: Adapted Song Tops 2 Billion Streams, Chinese-Language Melodies Reach the World

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KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – At thefinals of the “C-Wave Global Music Co-creation Plan ·Joy Resonance of Nanyang” held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Indonesian singer Kezia Kaithlyn won the grand prize with “Aku Masih Memikirkanmu,” an Indonesian-language adaptation of the Chinese song “Later I Met Him.” The single’s global streams have surpassed 2 billion. She hopes the adaptation will help Southeast Asian listeners understand the emotional core of Chinese-language music—a vivid embodiment of the global co-creation initiative.

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Hosted by China’s Guangdong Radio and Television, the project is open worldwide with no restrictions on nationality or age, featuring three tracks: original creation, adaptation, and AI co-creation. Within just 30 days of launch, it received over 5,000 submissions from around the world, with musicians from more than half of APEC member economies participating.

The finals brought together 300 guests, with 68 local media outlets including Radio Televisyen Malaysia covering the event. A Malaysian member of parliament said music can dissolve differences and expressed hope the event becomes a regular fixture. A local tourism and culture official described the project as building a bridge for Asia-Pacific youth exchange under the framework of APEC’s China year. Scholars from multiple countries also recognized Chinese-language music’s value in connecting hearts across regions.

The program has generated an enthusiastic response. Experts on international affairs and China studies, the president of the UNESCO Culture Without Borders association, and Chinese-language schools worldwide have followed it closely. Overseas reach has totaled 300 million, with 137 domestic and international platforms simultaneously promoting it. The initiative helps ordinary amateurs reach the international stage, using music as a vehicle for civilizational dialogue and conveying an open and inclusive Chinese culture to the world.

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