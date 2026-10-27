Chinese state television halts La Liga football broadcasts

China’s state television network CCTV has suspended broadcasts of Spain’s La Liga football competition following controversial remarks attributed to Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, escalating a dispute that has also cost the French international several commercial partnerships.

The suspension took effect on Monday night, with television coverage involving Mbappé and promotional material featuring the player also withdrawn. The development prompted an apology from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who sought to contain the damage to Spanish football’s relationship with Chinese audiences and commercial partners.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated online showing Mbappé apparently discussing an internet meme depicting his face superimposed on an image of Mao. The footballer appeared to describe the historical figure as a Chinese dictator while discussing humorous images featuring himself.

The video’s authenticity could not initially be independently established, although the controversy subsequently drew public responses from La Liga and the player. The footage generated criticism on Chinese social media, where Mao remains a politically sensitive figure because of his central role in establishing the People’s Republic of China.

La Liga issued a formal apology on Tuesday, distancing the organisation and its member clubs from the player’s comments. It said the remarks were made in a personal capacity and did not represent the competition or its participating teams.

Tebas expressed regret over the offence caused and reaffirmed the league’s respect for China, its institutions and its people. He also acknowledged the importance of maintaining relations with supporters who follow Spanish football.

“I wish to personally apologise to Chinese fans for the offence caused,” Tebas said in a statement issued by La Liga.

The league announced plans to develop an awareness and communication protocol involving clubs and players. The initiative will accompany discussions with commercial partners and institutional representatives in China aimed at addressing the dispute.

Mbappé also apologised, acknowledging that his remarks had caused offence. He described his comment as ill-judged and expressed respect for Chinese people and their history.

The broadcasting suspension coincided with decisions by several Chinese companies to terminate endorsement arrangements with the Real Madrid forward, extending the controversy beyond television coverage into the commercial sponsorship market.

Dongpeng Beverage, which markets drinks under several consumer brands, announced the immediate termination of its cooperation with Mbappé. The company said it maintained a zero-tolerance position towards conduct that offended national sentiments.

Dairy producer Mengniu similarly confirmed that it was ending its relationship with the footballer. The company said it opposed words or actions that hurt the feelings of Chinese people.

Shanghai Milkground, another dairy company, was also identified among the businesses withdrawing commercial cooperation. The decisions affected sponsorship arrangements involving one of international football’s most commercially prominent players.

The withdrawals followed mounting criticism across Chinese online platforms. Discussions concerning the player’s comments attracted widespread attention on Weibo, where announcements by sponsors became prominent subjects of public debate.

Chinese digital platforms also faced scrutiny over material featuring Mbappé. Some football-related content and promotional appearances were withdrawn or reviewed as the dispute spread across sports broadcasting, advertising and online services.

The precise duration of CCTV’s suspension has not been established publicly. Nor has the broadcaster announced a timetable for restoring normal coverage of the Spanish competition.

The distinction between restrictions on matches featuring Mbappé and the wider suspension of La Liga programming remains significant. The available accounts describe measures affecting Spanish league broadcasts, but do not establish that every television or streaming service operating in China has stopped carrying the competition.

La Liga’s response reflects its institutional concern that remarks by an individual player could affect clubs and commercial organisations unconnected with the original controversy. The competition maintains partnerships in China and has sought to protect those relationships through direct engagement.

The incident has also drawn attention to the sensitivity surrounding representations of Mao, whose historical legacy remains closely connected with China’s official political identity. Public criticism involving the former leader can provoke substantial reactions from businesses concerned about consumer sentiment.

Meanwhile, Chinese social platform Xiaohongshu clarified that its commercial partnership with Mbappé had expired on 31 December 2024, distinguishing that earlier contractual ending from the sponsorship withdrawals announced on Tuesday.

The platform also indicated that it was reviewing material associated with the footballer, including content potentially affected by the controversy.