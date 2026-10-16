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Chinese, US Youth Forge Friendships Across Borders

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BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – In response to President Xi Jinping’s initiative to invite 100,000 young Americans to China over the next five years, a China-US youth exchange event was held from Oct 12 to 14 in Beijing, bringing together more than 200 students from both countries to engage in cross-cultural dialogues.

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To watch the video: https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202610/16/WS6ad1f5d7e4b06d4aa05633a1.html

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