Clash of Clans Updates Enthuse Malaysian Mobile Gamers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 28 April 2021 – Clash of Clans (CoC), the legendary mobile game, has been enjoying a new lease of life and popularity among Malaysian gamers following a raft of enhancements and upgrades since the start of the year.

The veteran mobile game, which has been downloaded over 500 million times (one of only seven mobile games to achieve that milestone), remained (in 2020) one of the top 50 grossing apps in both the Play Store and App Store, an amazing achievement for a game that was released in 2012.

It is fair to say that many Malaysian ‘Clashers’ have been delighted with the recent upgrades to the game which have renewed their enthusiasm for Clash of Clans. Several Malaysian gaming influencers and creators shared their excitement and experience of the latest updates.

MasterRamen, a well known Malaysian gaming creator said “I am loving the new updates and promotions. I have been playing Clash of Clans for 8 years now and these latest changes have revived my interest in the game. The game has many new challenges to overcome and lots of fun new details to enjoy that are really attractive both to long term players, as well as people trying the game for the first time.”

The recent enhancements and promotions that have been luring Malaysian mobile gamers back into the game include:

The Hammer Jam Event – which reduced the cost for all building upgrades by 50%, allowing Clashers to rapidly enhance their town’s infrastructure and defenses.

– which reduced the cost for all building upgrades by 50%, allowing Clashers to rapidly enhance their town’s infrastructure and defenses. The Release of Town Hall 14 – a major upgrade to the game which allowed all players – even those already at the max level – to further upgrade their bases and heroes. It also added a massive amount of new content to the game, making it the largest update in CoC history.

– a major upgrade to the game which allowed all players – even those already at the max level – to further upgrade their bases and heroes. It also added a massive amount of new content to the game, making it the largest update in CoC history. The Introduction of Hero Pets – A fun new game mechanic which enables players to equip their Heroes with ‘Hero Pets’ which convey a variety of special powers to Heroes when they go into action. With each pet providing different bonuses, the new Hero Pets add another layer of strategic complexity and decision making to the game.

“This is the perfect time for Malaysian mobile gamers to try Clash of Clans for the first time or even for ex-Clashers to give it another go and get their bases back to peak perfection. While the game may not be as talked about as it once was, it remains hugely popular in Malaysia and joining a clan is a great way to make new friends – especially in the current pandemic environment.” said Sharina Richie, another Malaysian gaming creator.

You can watch MasterRamen here or Richie here, introducing the all new pet house, a brand new unit in Town Hall 14.

While other mobile games’ player bases have risen and fallen in-line with trends, Clash of Clans has enjoyed enduring sustained popularity. Part of the reason for this is the original philosophy behind the game. Back in 2012, after the game first launched, one of the original Finnish developers, Lasse Louhento, said, “Updates are a very important part of our strategy. We want to make games that players can enjoy for a long time, and that keep rewarding players for the time they’ve invested.” This philosophy is as true now as it was then, and as 2021 has already shown, the game continues to appeal to millions of gamers in Malaysia and around the world.

About Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a freemium mobile strategy video game developed and published by Finnish game developer Supercell. The game was released on iOS in August 2012 and on Android in October 2013.

